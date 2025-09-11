All eyes on Head, Thysse as old rival clash for SA belt

The spotlight has now fallen on Michael Head and Bryan “BBK” Thysse to headline the international boxing tournament dubbed “Destiny Decree” at Emperors Palace on October 4.
Thysse and Head take the centre stage after the initial headliner – an IBF International mini-flyweight title fight between belt holder Beaven “The One” Sibanda and challenger Joey Canoy of the Philippines – was called off. Sibanda is reported to have injured his left foot during sparring.
Golden Gloves promotes the event. Tournament co-ordinator, Jeff Ellis, said the finalists of his promotion company's “Rising Titans” – a two-legged series featuring four contenders for the SA light-heavyweight vacant title – will top the bill.
Thysse and Head will therefore contest for the vacant national belt as well. Head defeated Tuvia Wewege while Thysse disposed of Bonginkosi Nhlapho in the elimination bouts on March 1.
Head has not seen action since that bout while Thysse drew with Jackson Kaptein over eight rounds on July 5.
The upcoming contest carries an added layer of drama. Three years ago, Head was Thysse’s first professional opponent.
The pair clashed in a wild, gritty four-rounder in which Head briefly touched the canvas, a moment that proved costly in a split-decision loss.
Since then, the 28-year-old Thysse, who is trained by Damian Durandt, remains unbeaten in six fights.
“The first result counts, but this time, Michael’s coming back hungrier. There’s pride, two titles, and serious money on the line. He’ll be fired up, expecting revenge.” said Thysse.
Head is quoted saying: “I’m not going to sleep on him. The first was super close, so I’m expecting another tough fight. He’s done well, undefeated with a strong boxing background.”
Ellis said unbeaten junior featherweight contender, Khaya Mlata, will oppose SA-based Congolese, Ardy Katompa, for the vacant WBC youth title.
Manny Fernandes-trained IBO youth bantamweight champion Charlton “Baby Pain” Malajika will welcome Froilan Saludar from the Philippines in an eight-round bout.
Juan Alberts who is gradually making an impression, will take on Namibian Kareb Shitana in the heavyweight division. Alberts, 23, is trained by former multiple title holder, Ryno “Lion” Liebenberg.
There will be three more fights and action will begin at 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
All eyes on Head, Thysse as old rival clash for SA belt
Head grinded out split-decision victory in previous gutsy four-round encounter between the pair
Image: James Gradidge
SowetanLIVE
