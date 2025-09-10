Hadebe v Kehinde fight switched from WBC to WBO Africa flyweight

Emerging boxing promoter Thanyani Marageni says her three-title international tournament, which has been postponed twice, will certainly take place on September 26.
Marageni said she will jointly organise this tournament with Zbashy, Xaba and Honey Bee Promotions. “It will still take place at Kagiso Memorial and Recreation Centre,” she said on Tuesday.
Marageni said Smangele “Smash” Hadebe and her Nigerian dance partner, Olamiposi Kehinde, will headline the event with their eight-round bout for the WBO Africa flyweight title instead of the WBC Africa vacant title, as it had always been the case.
Asked what brought about the change from the WBC to WBO-sanctioned fight, Marageni said: “We could not cancel Smangele's fight because we really need her to fight, even though we face challenges with sponsors, so we opted for the WBO Africa title because the sanctioning fee for the WBC Africa is more costly.”
Also, Mpumelelo “The Boss” Tshabalala was to top the bill with the first defence of his IBO flyweight title against Filipino ArAr Andales. That fight has been obliterated from the programme.
“Tshabalala joined Colin Nathan last Wednesday,” Marageni explained.
The main supporting event will be a 10-round bout for the ABU lightweight belt between reigning national champion Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe and Nigerian Sikiru Shogbesani.
Meanwhile, Nozwelethu Mathonsi and Asanda Simelane will battle for the WBO Africa junior-flyweight belt, also over eight rounds.
Jarred “Mr Hollywood” Silverman will now take on William Bankisi instead of Siphiwe Ntombela in the junior-middleweight division over six rounds.
Silverman said it's been seven years since he last fought. “I expect a son [my second] three days before this fight,” said Silverman, who was released from jail two years ago after serving four years for attempted murder.
“I never stopped training, even after my fight with Ntombela was cancelled. That's how much I need this.”
Regarding the two postponements from August 30 to September 12, Marageni said: “We are aware that it demotivated the fighters and we apologise for the inconvenience. We are working hard to ensure that the tournament goes ahead and is successful.”
She said the tournament will be televised live by SuperSport from 7pm.
