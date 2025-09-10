Boxing

Hadebe v Kehinde fight switched from WBC to WBO Africa flyweight

Bout to headline Marageni's three-title tourney

10 September 2025 - 12:50
BSA 2023 female boxer of the year Smangele Hadebe, right, with promoter Thanyani Marageni.
BSA 2023 female boxer of the year Smangele Hadebe, right, with promoter Thanyani Marageni.
Image: Supplied

Emerging boxing promoter Thanyani Marageni says her three-title international tournament, which has been postponed twice, will certainly take place on September 26.

Marageni said she will jointly organise this tournament with Zbashy, Xaba and Honey Bee Promotions. “It will still take place at Kagiso Memorial and Recreation Centre,” she said on Tuesday.

Marageni said Smangele “Smash” Hadebe and her Nigerian dance partner, Olamiposi Kehinde, will headline the event with their eight-round bout for the WBO Africa flyweight title instead of the WBC Africa vacant title, as it had always been the case.

Asked what brought about the change from the WBC to WBO-sanctioned fight, Marageni said: “We could not cancel Smangele's fight because we really need her to fight, even though we face challenges with sponsors, so we opted for the WBO Africa title because the sanctioning fee for the WBC Africa is more costly.”

Also, Mpumelelo “The Boss” Tshabalala was to top the bill with the first defence of his IBO flyweight title against Filipino ArAr Andales. That fight has been obliterated from the programme.

“Tshabalala joined Colin Nathan last Wednesday,” Marageni explained.

The main supporting event will be a 10-round bout for the ABU lightweight belt between reigning national champion Khaya “Destroyer” Busakwe and Nigerian Sikiru Shogbesani.

Meanwhile, Nozwelethu Mathonsi and Asanda Simelane will battle for the WBO Africa junior-flyweight belt, also over eight rounds.

Jarred “Mr Hollywood” Silverman will now take on William Bankisi instead of Siphiwe Ntombela in the junior-middleweight division over six rounds.

Silverman said it's been seven years since he last fought. “I expect a son [my second] three days before this fight,” said Silverman, who was released from jail two years ago after serving four years for attempted murder.

“I never stopped training, even after my fight with Ntombela was cancelled. That's how much I need this.”

Regarding the two postponements from August 30 to September 12, Marageni said: “We are aware that it demotivated the fighters and we apologise for the inconvenience. We are working hard to ensure that the tournament goes ahead and is successful.”

She said the tournament will be televised live by SuperSport from 7pm.

SowetanLIVE

WATCH | How boxing helped 'Smash' get courage to speak on sexual abuse

Smangele "Smash" Hadebe, 31, has detailed how boxing helped her find the courage to speak up after enduring years of sexual abuse as a child ...
Sport
1 week ago

Ref closes women's month with WBC duel

Veteran boxing judge and referee Namhla Tyuluba will celebrate the end of Women’s Month in SA when she referees the ground-breaking WBC Africa ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Tutsheni's rise in boxing phenomenal

Newly crowned IBO Africa junior-featherweight champion Simamkele “Sim The Champ” is August's Female Prospect of the Month.
Sport
3 weeks ago

McAusland positive as Hadebe fights for new WBC Africa title

Events are aligning in a positive and satisfactory manner for McAusland Boxing Gym in Kibler Park, south of Johannesburg, says gym owner and ...
Sport
1 month ago

Boxing manager slams 'dirty' tricks as Hadebe lost in her WBC title challenge

Award-winning boxing manager Colleen McAusland has accepted with reservation the defeat of her charge Smangele "Smash" Hadebe in her bid to dethrone ...
Sport
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

R500m spent on ongoing hostel upgrades in Joburg
Coronationville residents block roads over water outages