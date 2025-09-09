Top SA trainers split on who will win 'Fight of the Century'

Six top local boxing trainers are split three-three on who will win the “Fight of the Century” – the super middleweight clash between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford in the US on Sunday morning.
Their historic match will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Canelo will defend his WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF belts. He has been assured a $75m (R1.3bn) purse, while the challenger will earn $10m (R175m).
At 35, Alvarez from Mexico is widely regarded as one of the best boxers of his generation. His 37-year-old dance partner from Nebraska in the US is jumping three weight classes to face the fighter who boasts an impressive record of 63 wins, with 39 knockouts, against two losses and two draws.
Crawford has 31 knockouts in 41 wins.
Colin Nathan, Peter Smith and Damien Durandt put their money on Crawford to win by a split points decision, while Manny Fernandes, Alan Toweel Jnr and Bernie Pailman said Alvarez will retain his belts.
Said Nathan: “Crawford is quicker. Canelo has always been a one-paced fighter, even during his prime. I think Crawford will raise his game and win by a split points decision.”
Smith said: “Crawford is too smart and skilled. Canelo needs a guy to stand and trade in front of him. He relies on power and needs to set his punches.”
Durandt said Alvarez has been in a lot of big fights, and that causes wear and tear. “Crawford, older yet fresher, and also a southpaw, will prove tricky.”
Fernandes said he watched Crawford doing shadow boxing and was not happy with his hand speed. “It looks like he’s slowed down due to moving up the weight,” he said. “Canelo is going to put pressure from round six, break him down in later rounds and win by points.”
Pailman said: “The bigger man will always beat the smaller man. I put all my money on Canelo, who is in the super middleweight division.”
Toweel Jnr acknowledged that Alvarez had been unimpressive lately, but he still believed the champion would show the world that he could restore the pound-for-pound greatness he once was. “Crawford is a good boxer, but coming up three weight divisions to challenge Canelo, who is not old and not finished as a fighter, is a tall mountain to climb,” said Toweel.
SowetanLIVE
Top SA trainers split on who will win 'Fight of the Century'
Alvarez, Crawford face-off for super middleweight supremacy
Image: Steve Marcus
Six top local boxing trainers are split three-three on who will win the “Fight of the Century” – the super middleweight clash between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence “Bud” Crawford in the US on Sunday morning.
Their historic match will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Canelo will defend his WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF belts. He has been assured a $75m (R1.3bn) purse, while the challenger will earn $10m (R175m).
At 35, Alvarez from Mexico is widely regarded as one of the best boxers of his generation. His 37-year-old dance partner from Nebraska in the US is jumping three weight classes to face the fighter who boasts an impressive record of 63 wins, with 39 knockouts, against two losses and two draws.
Crawford has 31 knockouts in 41 wins.
Colin Nathan, Peter Smith and Damien Durandt put their money on Crawford to win by a split points decision, while Manny Fernandes, Alan Toweel Jnr and Bernie Pailman said Alvarez will retain his belts.
Said Nathan: “Crawford is quicker. Canelo has always been a one-paced fighter, even during his prime. I think Crawford will raise his game and win by a split points decision.”
Smith said: “Crawford is too smart and skilled. Canelo needs a guy to stand and trade in front of him. He relies on power and needs to set his punches.”
Durandt said Alvarez has been in a lot of big fights, and that causes wear and tear. “Crawford, older yet fresher, and also a southpaw, will prove tricky.”
Fernandes said he watched Crawford doing shadow boxing and was not happy with his hand speed. “It looks like he’s slowed down due to moving up the weight,” he said. “Canelo is going to put pressure from round six, break him down in later rounds and win by points.”
Pailman said: “The bigger man will always beat the smaller man. I put all my money on Canelo, who is in the super middleweight division.”
Toweel Jnr acknowledged that Alvarez had been unimpressive lately, but he still believed the champion would show the world that he could restore the pound-for-pound greatness he once was. “Crawford is a good boxer, but coming up three weight divisions to challenge Canelo, who is not old and not finished as a fighter, is a tall mountain to climb,” said Toweel.
SowetanLIVE
Legendary SA featherweight champ Israel Khonkobe dies at 76
Fight-starved Tshabalala vows to beat Cordova
Tshabalala banks on Nathan for a brighter future
Sibanda to meet Canoy in must-win fight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos