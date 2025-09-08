Legendary SA featherweight champ Israel Khonkobe dies at 76

Former SA featherweight boxing legend Israel “The Speed” Khonkobe has passed on, Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka has announced.
Lejaka wrote: “It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our NC boxing legend, Israel “The Speed Fire” Khonkobe.
“Bro Speed passed away on Saturday September 6 at the hospital, after 3 weeks being hospitalised.”
Sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, extended his condolences to Khonkobe's family and fellow boxing legends, and countless fans whose lives he touched.
Khonkobe was one of the 36 boxing legends who were honoured by McKenzie during the banquet with veterans at Freedom Park in Pretoria on March 31.
The 76-year-old was from Galeshewe, a township and major dormitory suburb located within the greater Kimberley area in the Northern Cape.
Khonkobe fought in almost every corner of the country; Cape Town, Gqeberha, Springs, Tembisa, Mdantsane, Mthatha, Pretoria and King Williams Town where he won the Cape Non-White flyweight title after defeating Andile Tywabi in November 1972.
Khonkobe lost it in his attempt to add the provincial Non-White bantamweight belt when he lost to Mzukisi Skweyiya at Zwide Stadium, Gqeberha, in April 1976.
Five years later, Khonkobe won the Free State featherweight belt at Monyakeng Hall, Wesselsbron before capturing the SA title after beating Victor Mkhohlakali at Joekies Ice Rink, Welkom in 1984.
The champ was dethroned by Norman Bromfield at Badminton Hall, Showgrounds, Pretoria in Feb 1985 before retiring in 1988 with a record of 42 wins, 16 losses and three draws.
Khonkobe and his brother Frank (former Free State featherweight and SA junior lightweight champ), were presented with awards at the Celebration of 30 Years of South African Democracy.
Image: Sports minister Gayton McKenzie with legendary Isael Khonkobe who passed away last Saturday.
