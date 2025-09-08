Fight-starved Tshabalala vows to beat Cordova

Mpumelelo Tshabalala has committed to winning his IBF junior flyweight elimination bout against Sergio Cordova.
Mpumelelo Tshabalala has committed to winning his IBF junior flyweight elimination bout against Sergio Cordova.
The details of the fight are yet to be communicated but prosperous trainer Colin Nathan confirmed the match-up last Thursday, a day after signing up the 27-year-old fight-starved IBO champ.
Tshabalala is rated No 4, a spot below Cordova from Mexico. The winner will earn the vacant No1 spot and the rights to challenge IBF world champ Thanongsak Simsri from Thailand.
“Yep, we got the order (letter) for the eliminator for the No 1 spot and we have accepted, as have Cordova’s side,” said Nathan of No Doubt Management. “In the next few days, we will start the negotiation process to make this happen.”
Tshabalala said: “I will make full use of this opportunity to fight for the No 1 position and ultimately go on, fight for and win the world title.”
He revealed that he went through emotional stress when told last Monday that his first defence of the IBO belt has been postponed yet again to September 26. It was first postponed to August 30 and later to September 12.
“I lit a candle, prayed to God and communicated with my ancestors for intervention,” said Tshabalala, who added that the whole team, comprising his cousins Vus’Umuzi (manager) and trainers Peer and Patrick Malinga, had held a serious discussion about his future.
“We all agreed to go and see Colin on Wednesday,” he said. “My mother was aware of what I was going through. She follows Colin’s boxer, Phumelela Cafu, (former WBO junior bantamweight champ), and she was so happy to hear that I have joined Colin.”
The swift positive response by Nathan knocked Tshabalala for a count of eight. He quickly recovered and rejoiced for the answering of his prayers. “I was so excited I could not sleep,” he said. “All the thinking and sleepless nights are gone.”
Vus’Umuzi said: “I did not expect to get such results from Colin so soon. Being involved in an elimination fight is a big success on its own.”
Asked how he got it right, Nathan’s response was: “Don’t ask me how, I get the job done.”
He did it before with Sivenathi Nontshinga, taking him straight into a rematch with Adrian Curiel on February 16 2024.
The Mexican dethroned Nontshinga as the IBF junior flyweight champ on November 4 2023. Nontshinga regained his belt, but lost it on October 12.
Two days later, Nathan guided Cafu to winning the WBO junior bantamweight title before losing it in a money-spinning unification bout with WBC and The Ring champ Jesse Rodriguez in Mexico on July 19.
Meanwhile, Ilunga Makabu retained his WBC Africa cruiserweight title with a third-round stoppage of Dodzi Kemeh at the Stade des Maryrs in Kinshasa, DRC, on Friday night.
