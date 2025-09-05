IBO junior-flyweight title holder, Mpumelelo Tshabalala, has joined the No Doubt Management of prominent trainer/manager Colin Nathan with the hope of resurrecting his career.
Nathan's success in getting his fighters opportunities to fight for legitimate world titles has made him the most sought-after manager in Africa.
“Yes, I have joined Colin because I believe with his connection. He will help me as he did with Hekkie Budler, Moruti Mthalane, Sivenathi Nontshinga and Phumelela Cafu [who all won world titles],” said Tshabalala Thursday.
Budler won the WBA, IBF and The Ring Magazine junior-flyweight belts in 2018.
In the same year, Mthalane reclaimed the IBF flyweight belt and four years later, Nontshinga won the same organisation's junior-flyweight title. Then last October, Cafu captured the WBO junior-bantamweight belt in Japan.
These three former world champions earned millions and now own properties.
Just last week, Cafu, bought his mother a five-bedroom house in Amalinda, a top suburb in the Eastern Cape, after his return from Mexico, where he lost his WBO junior-bantamweight world belt to WBC and The Ring magazine titlist, Jesse Rodriguez, on July 19. Cafu walked away with more than R5m.
Tshabalala banks on Nathan for a brighter future
'I have joined Colin because I believe with his connection'
Image: SUPPLIED
“Colin has got connections and I believe he will take me where I want to go,” said Tshabalala, who holds the minor or fringe IBO belt.
That title is not recognised by the super four bodies – the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO – which are considered the most prestigious world titles.
Nathan would not say much regarding Tshabalala's belt. “An announcement will be made soon,” he said.
The boxer's manager, Vus'Umuzi Malinga, explained that the East Rand-based Malinga brothers – Peter, Thami and Vus'Umuzi, who train Tshabalala – have all teamed up with Nathan.
Tshabalala had been with Xaba Promotions promoter Ayanda Matiti since 2021.
Malinga said their move to seek Nathan's assistance was informed by two facts: Tshabalala has not fought since winning the belt last September, and that his proposed defence has been postponed twice.
The initial date, confirmed by Boxing SA, was August 30. Promoter Thanyani Marageni later confirmed September 12, and she now says it will take place on September 26. “I’m now not sure it will ever happen,” said Tshabalala.
SowetanLIVE
