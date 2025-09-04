Sibanda to meet Canoy in must-win fight

Beaven “The One” Sibanda’s inner drive has been ignited, and his career has taken an upward trajectory, since tasting defeat at the hands of Siyakholwa Kuse for the World Boxing Council (WBC) silver mini flyweight belt in December.
Sibanda, 23, accepted the loss, reframed his thinking to see challenges as opportunities for growth, and focused on actionable steps to move forward with courage and grace.
He bounced back, won three fights on the trot, including bagging the International Boxing Federation international mini flyweight belt when he defeated Filipino Richard Garde on July 5, chalking up his ninth win against one loss.
Sibanda is set to defend against Garde’s homeboy, Joey “The Babyface” Canoy, at Emperors Palace on October 4.
Rodney Berman’s Golden Gloves Promotions will organise that bout, which will be part of the “Destiny’s Decree” international boxing tournament to be televised live by SuperSport.
It’s a must-win for Sibanda because victory will positively affect his No 2 rating by the WBC.
Canoy is breathing heavily behind him at No 3, and they are both gunning for that world title, which is held by Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem of the Philippines.
The winner between Sibanda and Canoy will be in pole position to challenge the victor between Jerusalem and Kuse, whose fight will take place at Quezon City, Manila, in the Philippines, on October 29.
That fight will be part of the 50th commemoration of the “Thriller in Manila” between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier which took place in Quezon City on October 1 1975.
Ali won by a technical knockout when Frazier’s corner stopped the fight before the start of the 15th round.
Sibanda is trained by Vusi Mtolo at the Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale, where Kuse’s skills are also honed by trainer Manny Fernandes.
Canoy, 32, who holds the WBC international title, has 15 knockouts in 24 wins against five losses.
To spice up the action, Berman has included the final of the “Rising Titans” between Michael Head and Bryan Thysse. The two will be battling it out for the vacant SA light-heavyweight title. They won their semifinal bouts on March 1 when Head defeated Bonginkosi Nhlapo and Thysse beat Tuvia Wewege.
Image: Mlandeli Tengimfene
