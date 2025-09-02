Makabu 'happy and proud' to defend his title in Kinshasa

World Boxing Council (WBC) Africa cruiserweight champion Ilunga “Junior” Makabu is thrilled to be involved in a historic tournament to mark the WBC’s Year of Africa celebrations when he defends his title at home in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Friday.
Makabu will welcome little-known Ghanaian Dodzi “Zewuze” Kemeh at the Stade des Martyrs. Kemeh, 34, remains an unknown entity despite an impressive fight record of 25 wins, three losses and a draw. He is coming off a fourth-round stoppage loss to Ferdinand Pilz of Germany in Ghana in March last year.
In January, the Mexico-based WBC announced 2025 as the Year of Africa to celebrate the continent’s boxing history and champions, and to foster stronger connections between the organisation and African boxing nations.
Speaking from Kinshasa after his arrival on Sunday, Makabu, who will turn 38 six days after his fight, said: “I am very happy and proud to be involved in such a high-profile tournament, and in front of my home fans.
“I pushed to bring boxing to my country because I was inspired by the iconic Rumble in the Jungle heavyweight world title fight, which Muhammad Ali won by an eighth-round knockout against George Foreman in Zaire [on October 30, 1974].”
“I introduced boxing to my brother Martin Bakole [a former WBO interim heavyweight champ], Reagan “Junior Mosquito” Apanu, IBF international junior middleweight champ Emmany “The General” Kalombo and prospect Aaron Muteba,” said Makabu, who is trained in Johannesburg by Damien Durandt, whose Linksfield gym is also home to Apanu, Kalombo and Muteba.
“Today I have a project called Trophy Makabu, which gives African fighters opportunities,” added the left-hander who made his professional debut in SA in June 2008 under trainer Nick Durandt, Damien’s father, who died in 2017.
Makabu remains one of the most prominent figures in African boxing. A former WBC silver champion, he won the Africa title on December 21 when he stopped Egyptian Wagdy Attia in the third round to register his 26th knockout in 30 wins against four losses.
Durandt said: “Junior is the WBC Africa champion, and it’s important as the African champion to make a defence during the Year of Africa announced by the WBC.”
Makabu 'happy and proud' to defend his title in Kinshasa
