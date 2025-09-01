Boxing

Magagane to meet Fule as he chases SA featherweight title

01 September 2025 - 09:15
Bongani Fule, left, will risk his No 2 rating for the SA title, against Jeff Magagane. Supplied
Image: Supplied

Jeff “911” Magagane’s ambition to regain the SA featherweight title, which he lost to Zolisa Batyi in 2023, has driven him to agree to face the No 2 contender for that title, Bongani “King Killer” Fule, in his backyard in East London.

Magagane, rated No 4, is determined to reclaim the national belt held by Lindelani Sibisi from Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal, according to his trainer, Nyiko Ndukula.

Magagane lost the national crown to Fule’s homeboy, Batyi, in 2023.

Magagane’s upcoming fight on November 2 against Eastern Cape champion Fule will headline Mzi Booi’s Kay B Promotions’ card at the Guild Theatre in Buffalo City.

“This is a must-win fight for Jeff if he truly wants to win back the SA title,” said Ndukula, who, together with his partner, Hloni Mabko, has been with Magagane for a few months.

Under his new management, Magagane, 32, has had two fights which both ended in draws.

Fule, 26, is undefeated in seven fights.

Fule’s manager, Andile “Black Buffalo” Mshumpela, says if it was not for the pittance they were offered by “someone called Sifiso from the team of promoter Hlula Dladla, who promotes Sibisi”, they would be going for the national title against Sibisi.

Sibisi won the title from Batyi via a 10th-round stoppage at the Orient Theatre in East London on May 25.

“We were offered R20,000, which was way too little for us,” said Mshumpela. “Me and Fule’s promoter [Booi] then negotiated with the camp of Jeff through matchmaker Luyanda Kana to keep Fule active. Magagane agreed to come to East London.

“We expect fireworks,” he said “and are happy that Fule will face someone experienced like Magagane, who will give Fule a real test.”

Fule is trained by Lulama Tyamzashe, who was presented with a motorised wheelchair by sports minister Gayton McKenzie at a banquet with former boxers at Freedom Park in Pretoria in April.

