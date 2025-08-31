Promoters Ntuli, Shezi hail stakeholders for making 'The Final Bell' a huge success

Njabulo Ntuli and Nomvelo Magcaba Shezi have paid tribute to their sponsors, match-maker Abbey Mnisi, and the fight fraternity in general for making their joint boxing promotion a huge success.
Dubbed "The Final Bell", the international tournament took place in front of a capacity crowd at The Station Urban Event Space in Durban last night.
It was the first time for Ntuli to stage a boxing tournament since he came into the picture a month ago, while Shezi is a veteran promoter whose Mvelo Boxing Promotions has already been recognised with 2023 Boxing SA's Most Promising Promoter of the Year award.
"I am so happy; everything went well, " said Ntuli of Godafrid Boxing Promotion (GBP). "It feels good and the attendance wonderful.
"Everything was well-organised. The boxers also showed their part. I want to congratulate S'Phiwe Mbhele for winning the KZN middleweight title."
Mbhele knocked out Billal Johnson in round three. That was the main event.
"We had challenges; looking at our bill some boxers pulled out due to injuries, especially the main event between Phikelelani Khumalo and Mbhele, which happened a few days before the actual tournament," said Ntuli.
"Abbey Mnisi helped us a lot, and Billal stepped in as late replacement for Phikelelani to face Mbhele for the KZN title which was vacant.
"Phikelelani got injured in sparring; so his SA title defence against Mbhele was called ff. The KZN title was vacant, and that helped us have a title – the provincial title – at least."
Magcaba shared Ntuli's sentiments: "What we had hoped for happened, and people were happy,"
Regarding Johnson who tasted defeat, she said: "I appreciate him for saving our tournament, Mbhele came fully prepared. I truly appreciate Billal for coming to the rescue our tournament on the 11th hour."
Snamiso Ntuli defeated Zimbabwean Thembani Mhlanga via a first-round knockout in the super-middleweight division where Ntuli, from Ladysmith in KZN, is rated No 1 for the vacant national title.
Shezi's younger brother, KZN and ABU SADC junior bantamweight champion Ntethelelo Mgcaba, also did the number on his former amateur trainer Ntokozo Mthonti, knocking him out in round one.
"We were sending a message to Moyisi Booi ahead of the national vacant title fight against Nthethelelo in September 29 in Xaba Promotions' event that we are coming," said Shezi, who described her partnership with Ntuli as one of a kind.
"He showed love and passion for the sport; we worked well together and I am grateful," she said in her parting shot.
Promoters Ntuli, Shezi hail stakeholders for making 'The Final Bell' a huge success
Image: SUPPLIED
