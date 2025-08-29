Ntuli must beat Mhlanga or say bye to vying for vacant SA title

Defeat against fringe contender Thembani “Samurai” Mhlanga at The Station Urban Event Space in Durban on Saturday evening, will deflect Snamiso Ntuli's aim of challenging for the vacant SA middleweight boxing title.
Ntuli, from Ladysmith, is rated No 1 for the national belt, with Dylan Prosser and Dillon Solomons rated below him.
Boxing SA (BSA) must decide on the future of that belt, which it stripped off Asemahle Wellem in June for participating in a tournament out of the country without regulator's clearance.
Mhlanga, from Gweru in Zimbabwe, has an uninspiring fight record of four wins and 11 losses. Some of those losses were against South Africans Roarke Knapp, Phikelelani Khumalo, Darrin Rossouw, Rowan Campbell, and Cowin Ray.
Ntuli has eight victories, five losses and a draw. His last fight was a points win against Donjuan van Heerden over eight rounds at Emperors Palace on August 23 2024.
The keep-busy fight on Saturday is one of the matches staged jointly by promoters Nomvelo Shezi of Mvelo Boxing Promotions and Njabulo Ntuli of Godafrid Boxing Promotions.
Most eyes will be on the rematch between Ayanda Mthembu from Mandeni and Andile Mntungwa from Cato Ridge. These former WBF Africa champions fought as debutants in 2011 and Mntungwa won that matchup by a knockout. Mthembu's No 5 rating for the national middleweight belt held by Khumalo will be on the line against unranked Mthembu.
The main bout features newcomers Billal Johnson and S'phiwe Mbhele in a 10-round fight for the vacant KwaZulu-Natal middleweight title.
Initially, Mbhele, who has four wins in five fights, was to challenge Khumalo in the main event but Khumalo injured his hand in sparring, so his first title defence was called off.
Johnson, a blue-chip prospect, agreed to face Mbhele in the higher weight division. Billal is No 1 contender for the KZN welterweight belt held by Phumelele Ngcobo.
B SA's provincial manager in KZN, Mike Dube, will be tournament supervisor. “Phikelelani will present the belt to the winner between Mbhele and Billal,” said Dube.
There will be four more bouts, and action will begin at 5pm.
