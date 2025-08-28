Rematch likely for Thompson, Potgieter after Nathan's rant

A rematch is likely to happen soon between newly crowned SA heavyweight boxing champ, Chris Thompson, and dethroned titlist Shaun Potgieter by a seventh-round stoppage on Saturday night, to settle the score once and for all.
Image: Andile De Vesse
A rematch is likely to happen soon between newly crowned SA heavyweight boxing champ, Chris Thompson, and dethroned titlist Shaun Potgieter by a seventh-round stoppage on Saturday night, to settle the score once and for all.
Potgieter's manager, Colin Nathan, has lodged a formal complaint, arguing about the manner in which it ended.
He wrote: “The fight was a see-saw battle, with both athletes providing action galore that was entertaining and exhilarating, leaving the fight fans on their feet.
“While the bout was, unfortunately, at times, tainted with foul, this is not the basis of this appeal and protest.”
Nathan added that in round seven, Potgieter and Thompson fell into a clinch.
“Thompson spun/stepped to his right around Potgieter and threw a left hand from the southpaw position, which landed as a fair blow,” his complaint reads further.
“He then threw a right hook, which, based on the footage provided, hit Potgieter while his back was turned towards Thompson.
“At this point, Thompson continued to punch while Potgieter was giving his back.
“Seconds later, the referee, Mr Spampool, stepped in to stop the contest, awarding the victory to Chris Thompson. The fight was extremely close at the time of the stoppage and Potgieter was not hurt nor deemed defenceless.”
Nathan said turning back to avoid a blow can constitute a foul and potentially lead to a stoppage or disqualification if it’s a repeated or intentional act.
“However, a single instance may not immediately result in a stoppage, but rather a warning from the referee. It does not warrant an immediate stoppage or termination of the contest,” he said.
“It is clear that Spampool, in the footage provided, failed to act according to the above and rather hastily stopped the contest without giving Potgieter a warning for turning his back.
“In light of what transpired, the referee is the sole arbitrator of any contest held under the rules and regulations of Boxing SA.
“However, Mr Spampool is certainly not a 'body language' expert and 'robbed' the boxing fans of a solid and exciting South African heavyweight title fight.
“I would like Boxing SA to act accordingly and make the correct decision to order an immediate rematch.”
Thompson's trainer, Shannon Strydom, said: “Spampool told us during the rules meeting that if you turn your back or show any signs that you don't want to be there, it's my full right to stop the fight. If anyone thinks there was unfairness or premature stoppage, we are willing to fight Shaun.
“I spoke to Chris and he said, 'Let's do it in December'.”
