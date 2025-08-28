Boxing

Rematch likely for Thompson, Potgieter after Nathan's rant

28 August 2025 - 08:35
Shaun Potgieter and Chris Thompson exchange blows in their SA heavyweight title fight.
Shaun Potgieter and Chris Thompson exchange blows in their SA heavyweight title fight.
Image: Andile De Vesse

A rematch is likely to happen soon between newly crowned SA heavyweight boxing champ, Chris Thompson, and dethroned titlist Shaun Potgieter by a seventh-round stoppage on Saturday night, to settle the score once and for all.

Potgieter's manager, Colin Nathan, has lodged a formal complaint, arguing about the manner in which it ended.

He wrote: “The fight was a see-saw battle, with both athletes providing action galore that was entertaining and exhilarating, leaving the fight fans on their feet.

“While the bout was, unfortunately, at times, tainted with foul, this is not the basis of this appeal and protest.”

Nathan added that in round seven, Potgieter and Thompson fell into a clinch.

“Thompson spun/stepped to his right around Potgieter and threw a left hand from the southpaw position, which landed as a fair blow,” his complaint reads further.

“He then threw a right hook, which, based on the footage provided, hit Potgieter while his back was turned towards Thompson.

“At this point, Thompson continued to punch while Potgieter was giving his back.

“Seconds later, the referee, Mr Spampool, stepped in to stop the contest, awarding the victory to Chris Thompson. The fight was extremely close at the time of the stoppage and Potgieter was not hurt nor deemed defenceless.”

Son Shannon's charger Thompson defeats dad Gert's boxer Potgieter in SA heavyweight title

Son defeats father in a historic SA heavyweight title fight – the main bout of the Boxing 5 tournament – at Carnival City on Saturday evening.
Sport
3 days ago

Nathan said turning back to avoid a blow can constitute a foul and potentially lead to a stoppage or disqualification if it’s a repeated or intentional act.

“However, a single instance may not immediately result in a stoppage, but rather a warning from the referee. It does not warrant an immediate stoppage or termination of the contest,” he said.

“It is clear that Spampool, in the footage provided, failed to act according to the above and rather hastily stopped the contest without giving Potgieter a warning for turning his back.

“In light of what transpired, the referee is the sole arbitrator of any contest held under the rules and regulations of Boxing SA.

“However, Mr Spampool is certainly not a 'body language' expert and 'robbed' the boxing fans of a solid and exciting South African heavyweight title fight.

“I would like Boxing SA to act accordingly and make the correct decision to order an immediate rematch.”

Thompson's trainer, Shannon Strydom, said: “Spampool told us during the rules meeting that if you turn your back or show any signs that you don't want to be there, it's my full right to stop the fight. If anyone thinks there was unfairness or premature stoppage, we are willing to fight Shaun.

“I spoke to Chris and he said, 'Let's do it in December'.”

SowetanLIVE

Mismatch in SA title fight called off as novice Mbhele now vies for KZN belt

Sanity has prevailed, though unintended, as a mismatch between SA middleweight champ Phikelelani Khumalo and S'Phiwe Mbhele is called off.
Sport
2 days ago

Nathan takes Dladla's KZN fighters under his wing

KwaZulu-Natal boxing manager Hlula Dladla has teamed up with the productive No Doubt Management of successful trainer and manager Colin "Nomakanjani" ...
Sport
1 week ago

Sons of boxing podcasters Dipheko, Leopeng step into the ring

History will be made at Carnival City on Saturday night when sons of boxing podcasters and stablemates Kamano Dipheko and Bandile Leopeng put into ...
Sport
1 week ago

'The Boss' Tshabalala finally gets chance to defend his IBO title

“Phew! I am so glad and relieved that Mpumelelo 'The Boss' Tshabalala will finally defend his IBO junior-flyweight boxing title,” said the champion’s ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Coronationville residents block roads over water outages
IN THE KNOW | Lamola on SA vs Israel at ICJ, ANC succession & Malema’s removal ...