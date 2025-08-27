Award reminds Hlabane of Thobela's glory days

Veteran boxing mentor Norman Hlabane says he had bittersweet memories at Sun City where sports, arts & culture minister Gayton McKenzie recognised the accomplished trainer as one of five recipients of the Andrew Mlangeni Green Jacket Award on Sunday evening.
At 79, Hlabane hones the skills of Khaya Busakwe, the only SA champion from Soweto.
"That place [Sun City] is where my boy, Dingaan “The Rose of Soweto” Thobela, won the WBA lightweight belt from Tony Lopez [in 1993],” said the man who barked instructions from the corner when Thobela became the first SA boxer to win a WBO title after defeating Mauricio Aceves in the US on September 22 1990.
"I felt like I was going to see Dingaan walking towards me; it was very emotional. I am happy to be recognised with that award because I know he is happy for me too."
Other recipients of the award named after the late Robben Islander, are nine-times Comrades Marathon winner Bruce Fordyce, former sprinter Peter Manero Ngobeni, octogenarian marathon runner Johannes Mosehla as well as Errol Tobias, the first black rugby player to play for SA in a Test match.
“After breakfast [on Tuesday morning], I took a long walk at the golf course where Dingaan did his running for the Lopez fight,” said Hlabane.
The award was his third since he started honing the skills of fighters in 1976, a year after his boxing career ended due to injury. Hlabane was voted King Korn Trainer of the Year in 1987, while the Gauteng government gave him the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.
The list of boxers who went under Hlabane’s tutelage includes Peter Mgojo, Bobby Chisale, David “Mad Max" Potsane, Namibians Nestor Tobias and Harry Simon; Mpush “Lion King” Makambi, Daniel “Captain Fists” Ward and Lehlohonolo “Hands of Stone” Ledwaba.
Hlabane is squatting at the municipality gym in Zondi 1, Soweto, where he is preparing Busakwe for the vacant ABU lightweight title fight against Sikiru Shogbesan, which will take place at Kagiso Memorial and Recreation Centre on September 12.
That four-title event will be staged jointly by Thanya Marageni, Ayanda and Sibongile Matiti, and Melissa Miller.
SowetnaLIVE
Award reminds Hlabane of Thobela's glory days
Image: Zamani Makautsi/BackpagePix
SowetnaLIVE
