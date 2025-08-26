Mismatch in SA title fight called off as novice Mbhele now vies for KZN belt

Sanity has prevailed, though unintended, as a mismatch between SA middleweight champ Phikelelani Khumalo and S'Phiwe Mbhele is called off.
The bout is off because Khumalo suffered an injury during training last week and was given three weeks to rest.
Promoters Nomvelo Magcaba-Shezi and Njabulo Ntuli said all logistics for the fight and the tournament had already been put in place, so they are going ahead with the event at The Station Urban Event Space in Durban on Saturday evening.
Khumalo has been replaced by Billal Johnson who will now oppose Mbhele for the KwaZulu-Natal middleweight title.
It is an evenly matched bout as both Mbehele and Johnson are still advancing their young careers.
Boxing SA's sanctioning committee blundered as they sanctioned the proposed match-up for Khumalo to defend his national crown against a novice like Mbhele, who has not fought six rounds.
Boxers begin their pro careers fighting in four-round bouts, working their way up through six, eight and 10-rounders for regional titles before contesting major championships over 12 rounds.
It can be argued Mbhele, rated No 2, was given that chance because contenders above him did not qualify to challenge for a national title because they had lost their previous fights.
But, still, a boxer's health remains the highest priority. Championship fights are not done just because they must happen. The challenge can't be determined by the ranking alone.
Pierre Coetzer spent eight years without a single defence for the SA heavyweight belt he won in 1984 because there were no contenders until Johnny du Plooy came into the picture, and Coetzer knocked him out in round two on August 4 1990.
Trained in Johannesburg by Vusi Mtolo, Mbhele has one loss in five fights, while Johnson is undefeated after four matches.
Billal is trained by his father Dan “Prime” Chisholns – a naturalised South African from the US – in Durban.
Said Magcaba-Shezi: “I am happy with the tournament; we have five amateur bouts, mostly white boxers who have been involved in 'white collar boxing'. It is has now given us the opportunity to assist in developing talent and working hand in hand with Sanabo [SA National Boxing Organisation] makes me feel good because I come from Sanabo before I turned professional boxer.
“I think those amateur boxers will be motivated. Our bill is also very good, and I believe people will be treated to quality boxing. We are grateful that the tournament goes ahead despite the injury to Phikelelani.”
Shezi's brother, former KZN and current ABU SADC bantamweight champion Ntethelelo “Smiling Assassin” Magcaba, will feature in one of the undercard fights over eight rounds against Ntokozo Mthonti. Snamiso “DSD” Ntuli will go up against Thembani Mhlanga over eight rounds in the super middleweight.
Action will begin at 5pm.
Mismatch in SA title fight called off as novice Mbhele now vies for KZN belt
Injury to Khumalo compels promoters to change tune
Image: Supplied
