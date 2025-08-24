Son Shannon's charger Thompson defeats dad Gert's boxer Potgieter in SA heavyweight title

Son defeats father in a historic SA heavyweight title fight – the main bout of the Boxing 5 tournament – at Carnival City on Saturday evening.
Shannon Strydom not only helped Chris “The Wolf” Thompson regain the belt he lost on his first defence to Keaton Gomes in December 2022. But the 31-year-old trainer also did a number on his father, accomplished veteran trainer Gert Strydom, who manned the corner of dethroned champion Shaun “God's Warrior” Potgieter.
Shannon predicted a short-route stoppage, and indeed, his charge delivered.
Thompson, a former ABU titlist, became a two-time SA heavyweight champion.
He achieved that feat when visibly exhausted Potgieter turned his back after being under attack and trapped against the ropes and that is not allowed because it gives a clear indication that you are giving up.
Veteran referee, Thabo Spampool, followed the rules to the T. He stepped in between the two fighters and waved the bout over in a minute and 38 seconds into round seven.
Potgieter, who let his visibly hurt challenger off the hook in round three after hurting him with a right uppercut which jerked up his jaw, was bidding for the first defence of the belt he won by an 11th round stoppage from Keaton Gomes in 2024.
Gomes had won it from Thompson in December 2022. Thompson dethroned Joshua Pretorius in June 2022.
This title is considered “jinxed” or “cursed” by some boxing followers due to a perceived lack of sustained success and the frequent misfortunes that have befallen champions who hold the belt.
While there isn't a formal curse, boxing observers have noted a trend of champions encountering injuries, bans or losing it shortly after winning it, leading to a popular belief that the belt carries a curse.
Only Gomes was able to make one successful defence, defeating Pretorius in 2023 before losing it to Potgieter in 2024.
It was not a great fight at all. Both fighters, who are alleged to be friends, spent too much time holding each other.
Potgieter seemed content with fighting in the pocket because he was unable to deal with Thompson's right-hand jab.
Thompson, a left-hander, looked better skilfully. He hurt Potgieter to the body in round four, but he did not realise that. The fight stopped temporarily in round five because of a low blow from the challenger and the same thing happened in round six.
The fight resumed and Potgieter hit Thompson deliberately below the belt and he was lucky that Spampool did not disqualify him for retaliating.
Thomson improved to nine KOs in 16 wins against six losses and a draw, while Potgieter suffered his third defeat, on a trot, against 10 wins with seven coming by short route.
Other results:
Junior-bantamweight (4 rounds): Emmanuel Kalengu defeated Bandile Leopeng on points
Bantamweight (4 rounds): Kamano Dipheko and Uwais Hassim draw
Mini-flyweight (4 rounds): Siyamthanda Wophela beat Sabelo Nkosi on points
Welterweight: Almighty Moyo beat Onke Duku TKO 4
Super middleweight: Jason Merdi beat Niclaus Kasongo TKO 3
SowetanLIVE
