The excitement of being involved in a history-making boxing title fight at the venue where he watched his first professional boxing live supersedes Shannon Strydom's task of guiding his charge, Chris Thompson, to reclaiming the SA heavyweight belt.
The fight on Saturday night will be the first where father and son oppose each other in different corners.
Shannon trains Thompson while his father, Gert Strydom, hones the skills of national defending heavyweight champ Shaun Potgieter.
The 12-rounder will take place at Carnival City, Brakpan, where Gert took his son to watch bosom friends, Cassius Baloyi and Phillip Ndou, hit each other to pieces for the WBU junior lightweight belt on November 3 2001.
Shannon was seven years old when he witnessed 12 violent energy-sapping rounds of a fight Ndou won by unanimous points decision.
The bout, dubbed “Fire and Ice”, headlined Golden Gloves card.
Twenty-four years later, Shannon, 31, goes back to that venue but this time as a trainer against his father who trained him as a boxer from the amateurs to the professional ranks.
It will be the first time in SA boxing history for a father and son to oppose each other during a professional boxing match.
History to be made as dad, son oppose each other in the ring
Shannon Strydom guides Thompson to dethrone dad's charge
Image: Supplied
“If it was not for my dad, I would not even be in this game; [he] paved [the] way for me,” said Shannon on Thursday.
"When I stopped fighting in 2013, I helped my dad before I later joined Shaun Smith.”
After six years with Smith, Shannon went solo, and he guided Thompson to winning the national heavyweight belt in June 2022. Thompson lost the belt to Keaton Gomes, who was in turn dethroned by Potgieter.
“Chris becomes the SA champ for the second time on Saturday,” said Shannon straight up. “This is a fight we can't lose. Victory opens up doors for bigger things. Don't be surprised if Chris stops Shaun in later rounds.”
Their fight will headline Boxing 5 tournament. Most eyes will be firmly fixed on the mini flyweight four-rounder between former gym-mates Siyamthanda Wophela and Sabelo Nkosi.
Nkosi, who had been with trainer Bernie Pailman for a long time, felt his trainer gave more attention to his new find, Wophela, and he bolted his stable. Nkosi always maintained he had the beating of Wophela.
Award-winning matchmaker Abbey Mnisi has presented him that opportunity. Onke Duku is in a fight to justify his stay in the game against Almighty Moyo.
Action will begin at 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
