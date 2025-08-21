Trainers blame modern trends for short-lived title reigns

Many world boxing titles have been won, but not even one of them has been defended successfully more than 13 times to break the record made in 1999 by Vuyani “The Beast” Bungu, who defeated Victor Lerena by a seventh-round stoppage to retain his International Boxing Federation (IBF) world junior featherweight belt for the 13th time.
Bungu won that title from Kennedy McKinney on August 20, 1994, at the Carousel gambling Casino in Hammanskraal.
McKinney – an outstanding amateur who won the bantamweight gold medal at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, is rated as one of the best fighters in the world.
SA has produced a number of world champions who won IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, IBO, WBU and WBF champions since 1999.
Brian “The Road Warrior” Mitchell successfully defended his WBA junior lightweight world title 12 times after winning the belt in 1986.
Cassius Baloyi defended the WBU featherweight belt seven times. Phillip Holiday and Kevin Lerena also chalked up successful defences of their IBF lightweight and IBO cruiserweight belts, respectively.
Sowetan spoke to top trainers Many Fernades and Colin Nathan, Lerena and Andile Sidinile (former promoter and past Boxing SA board member) to find out what could be the problem with nowadays fighters.
Fernandes said: “You can have the most talented fighter but if you have no promoter behind you then your boxer won't reach for the stars. Brian and Bungu achieved greatness because they had Rodney Berman behind them.”
Nathan said: “Some promoters are effectively managers, and that's OK; you want to protect your assets as best you can.”
Lerena said: “The eras are different; current fighters are evolving a lot more physically and mentally, and I am not saying they are better than those of yesteryear. The change makes the competition more difficult – hence belts are exchanging hands.”
Sidinile said: “The decline in talent was made possible by a lot of people who know nothing about boxing but got into the management and training spaces. The instability within Boxing SA from 2001 with the new Boxing Act, incompetence and inefficiency of the BSA boards who did not respond or react to the changing boxing landscape [also played a part].
“They did not even respond when sponsors pulled out; that's why SA boxing is stale. Television blackout also killed us. You might have talent but without all the issues I have mentioned above that talent is as good as nothing.”
SowetanLIVE
Trainers blame modern trends for short-lived title reigns
Boxing coaches break down the decline in title defences
Image: Walter Dhladhla
Many world boxing titles have been won, but not even one of them has been defended successfully more than 13 times to break the record made in 1999 by Vuyani “The Beast” Bungu, who defeated Victor Lerena by a seventh-round stoppage to retain his International Boxing Federation (IBF) world junior featherweight belt for the 13th time.
Bungu won that title from Kennedy McKinney on August 20, 1994, at the Carousel gambling Casino in Hammanskraal.
McKinney – an outstanding amateur who won the bantamweight gold medal at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, is rated as one of the best fighters in the world.
SA has produced a number of world champions who won IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, IBO, WBU and WBF champions since 1999.
Brian “The Road Warrior” Mitchell successfully defended his WBA junior lightweight world title 12 times after winning the belt in 1986.
Cassius Baloyi defended the WBU featherweight belt seven times. Phillip Holiday and Kevin Lerena also chalked up successful defences of their IBF lightweight and IBO cruiserweight belts, respectively.
Sowetan spoke to top trainers Many Fernades and Colin Nathan, Lerena and Andile Sidinile (former promoter and past Boxing SA board member) to find out what could be the problem with nowadays fighters.
Fernandes said: “You can have the most talented fighter but if you have no promoter behind you then your boxer won't reach for the stars. Brian and Bungu achieved greatness because they had Rodney Berman behind them.”
Nathan said: “Some promoters are effectively managers, and that's OK; you want to protect your assets as best you can.”
Lerena said: “The eras are different; current fighters are evolving a lot more physically and mentally, and I am not saying they are better than those of yesteryear. The change makes the competition more difficult – hence belts are exchanging hands.”
Sidinile said: “The decline in talent was made possible by a lot of people who know nothing about boxing but got into the management and training spaces. The instability within Boxing SA from 2001 with the new Boxing Act, incompetence and inefficiency of the BSA boards who did not respond or react to the changing boxing landscape [also played a part].
“They did not even respond when sponsors pulled out; that's why SA boxing is stale. Television blackout also killed us. You might have talent but without all the issues I have mentioned above that talent is as good as nothing.”
SowetanLIVE
Nathan takes Dladla's KZN fighters under his wing
Sons of boxing podcasters Dipheko, Leopeng step into the ring
Ngcamu's patience pays off as he gets title shot
Tutsheni's rise in boxing phenomenal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos