New Sanabo body plans to send SA boxers at 2028 Olympics

The newly elected executive of the SA National Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) hit the ground running and if all goes according to their plans, the non-appearance of local boxers in the Olympics will be a thing of the past.
A projected four-year plan is already in place, and the council has assigned a task team that must develop a strategy that will enable SA to qualify for the 2028 and 2032 Olympic Games.
The council, comprising Siyabulela Mkwalo (president), Lwandiso Kwababana (vice-president), Keorapetshe Mashimo (treasurer), Nomakhosazana Shabangu, Liwa Mlokoti (secretary-general) and Chamane Faas (vice-secretary), was appointed in Sanabo's AGM in Kempton Park last weekend.
“The council noted with great concern the missing of three Olympic Games and we assigned a task team which must complete its duty by September 6,” said Mkwalo.
“We have never had a strategy document and we attributed our failure to. Other countries have a clear plan or strategy that speaks towards what will happen in preparing to qualify.”
He said the council also took a resolution to apply to world bodies because the IOC committee made it clear any federation that does not affiliate with world bodies will not participate in the Olympic Games.
“We will not lose our membership with the IBA because it has introduced a dual membership,” said Mkwalo.
In total, the council took about 11 resolutions, including developing a sponsorship proposal.
“The federation is heavily dependent on the government; the climate is not that good and with budget cuts to the federation, there was a feeling that we need to do something to assist the federation to flourish, and assist [with] other plans we have for four years.”
