The day Bungu stunned the world with shocking upset over McKinney to claim IBF title

Today in 1994, Vuyani “The Beast” Bungu, achieved a significant victory in South African boxing history by defeating great American Kennedy McKinney on points after 12 combustible rounds to win the International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior featherweight title.
The fight was staged by Golden Gloves inside a packed capacity marquee outside of the Carousel gambling Casino in Hammanskraal.
Bungu's victory against an outstanding amateur, who won the bantamweight gold medal at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, marked a turning point for the former South African champion.
The American, rated as one of the best fighters in the world, pound for pound, was comprehensively outpointed by the unheralded Bungu, who produced one of the finest performances in a world-title fight by a South African.
Bungu was previously considered to be in the shadow of his stable mate – Welcome “Hawk” Ncita – at the famous Eyethu Gym of accomplished trainer Mzimasi Mnguni in Mdantsane.
On that night, Mnguni was assisted in the corner by American trainer Terry “Bubba” Stott.
Ncita won that title on March 10 1990, after defeating Frenchman Fabrice Benichou in Tel Aviv, Israel, and became the first SA fighter to win the IBF world title.
Ncita then lost that belt in his seventh defence to McKinney in Italy on December 2 1992. On April 16 1994, Ncita failed in his attempt to reclaim that title from McKinney in the US.
The opportunity then fell on Bungu – who was Ncita's sparring partner, and he produced a shocking upset victory against McKinney, a fight named 1994 Ring Magazine Upset of the Year.
After the victory, Bungu defended the title an impressive 13 times, and one of those successful defences was against McKinney in their rematch at the venue for their first clash in 1994.
Bungu's record still stands. No SA world champion has successfully chalked up that number of defences.
Bungu relinquished the belt in 2000 to move up to featherweight to take on WBO champ “Prince” Naseem Hamed who defeated Bungu by a fourth round stoppage in England on March 11 2000.
Bungu quit in 2005 with a record 39 wins, 19 of those wins came via short routes, against five losses.
Bungu remains one of the greatest fighters in the history of South African boxing. He was born in Duncan Village near East London on February 26 1967.
His family moved to Mdantsane shortly afterwards, where many residents came to know him as “The Beast” and where he developed into one of the best boxers to come out of SA.
He first won the SA title from Fransie Badenhorst in their rematch in May 1990. Bungu made five successful defences and received an Old Buck belt before relinquishing the title when he won the IBF junior featherweight belt.
It remains mystery why this quality fighter is not in the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York.
