Ref closes women's month with WBC duel
Image: Supplied
Veteran boxing judge and referee Namhla Tyuluba will celebrate the end of Women’s Month in SA when she referees the ground-breaking WBC Africa flyweight championship fight between Smangele “Smash” Hadebe and Nigerian Olamiposi Solomon at the Kagiso Memorial and Recreation Centre on Saturday, August 30.
Tyuluba, from Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape, is a former amateur boxer from 1998 to 2007, and was appointed a judge and referee for the WBC by its vice-president, Houcine Houichi.
Tyuluba will also referee the ABU junior-flyweight title fight between Nozwelethu Mathontsi and Asanda Simelane in the tournament to be staged by Thanya Boxing Promotions in partnership with Honey Bee Promotions, ZBashy Promotions and Xaba Promotions.
Tyuluba has served as a boxing referee and judge for 15 years.
WBC representative in SA, Peter Ngatane, gave Tyuluba her break by appointing her to officiate in the ABU flyweight title fight between Hadebe and Tanzanian Halima Vunjabei in Fourways in 2022. Hadebe won that fight.
“Namhla was applauded for how she handled an ABU title fight in Zambia, so it’s good that she has been appointed by the WBC vice-president,” he said yesterday. “I am proud of the involvement of our female officials, and that includes Thandi Ngodwana, who officiated in a WBC-sanctioned fight also in Zambia. They are doing very well.”
Tyuluba first made history in 2023 when the WBC appointed her as judge for the interim bridgerweight title fight between Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena and Senad “Gachine Gun” Gashi on May 13.
Lerena won by a unanimous points decision.
“I did not even know that I was the first female to officiate in a WBC world title fight here,” said Tyuluba yesterday. “I am growing as an official since I started working with the ABU and the WBC.”
Regarding her earlier career, the proud grandmother of a four-year-old boy said: “I was given the chance to turn professional, but I was already a ring official in the amateur [divisions]. I enjoy what I do because it comes from the bottom of my heart.”
SowetanLIVE
