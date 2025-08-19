Boxing

Sons of boxing podcasters Dipheko, Leopeng step into the ring

As a father, I am nervous... but I know that my son will win, declares Pius

19 August 2025 - 06:00
Pius Dipheko, Kamano Dipheko, Bandile Leopeng and William Gare. Kamano and Bandile will be in action on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

History will be made at Carnival City on Saturday night when sons of boxing podcasters and stablemates Kamano Dipheko and Bandile Leopeng put into action what their fathers – Pius Dipheko and Peter Leopeng – offer the followers of the sport via their media work.

Pius boxed professionally from 1996 until 2013. His last fight was “war” against Phillip “Time Bomb” Ndou at Nasrec Arena, where Ndou dismantled “Mr Hercules” in five rounds.

Leopeng boxed a little bit at school before becoming a boxing correspondent for Primedia Broadcasting. 

Dipheko and Leopeng once had a boxing show on Vision View Sports Radio before starting their podcast, In The Ring.

Kamano and Bandile will exchange leather against Uwais Hassim and Emmanuel Kalengu, respectively. Their four rounders will form part of Boxing 5's tournament.

Kamano, 20, will be making his professional debut, while 29-year-old Bandile will be involved in his second fight after losing his first match to Beavan Sibanda and took some time off the ring.

Bandile and Kamano's skills are polished by Pius, who works with retired champions – William “Dynamite” Gare and Bongani “Cyclone” Mwelase.

“As a father, I am nervous,” says Pius. “But I know my son will win.”

Meanwhile, top trainer/manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan is backing Shaun “God's Warrior” Potgieter to retain his SA heavyweight belt against Chris “Wolf” Thompson in the main event.

“Shaun is my guy and I am backing him to win,” said Nathan, whose No Doubt Management is responsible for Potgieter's career.

Nathan's partner, Shannon Strydom, trains Thompson at Nathan's gym while Strydom's father, veteran trainer Gert Strydom, hones the skills of Potgieter.

This fight has its history, as it will be the first time that a son opposes his father in the corner. Shannon boxed professionally under his father until he quit. Shannon served his internship under trainer Sean Smith before teaming up with Nathan.

Action will begin at 7pm.

