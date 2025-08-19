Boxing

Nathan takes Dladla's KZN fighters under his wing

19 August 2025 - 15:09
Champions from KwaZulu Natal have teamed up with No Doubt Management of successful trainer and manager Colin Nathan.
KwaZulu-Natal boxing manager Hlula Dladla has teamed up with the productive No Doubt Management of successful trainer and manager Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan in Johannesburg. The vows were signed on Tuesday.

Nathan flew down to KwaZulu-Natal to meet with Dladla's charges – Nkosingiphile Sibisi, Lindelani Sibisi (no relations) and Mxolisi Zuma, whose careers will now be guided by Nathan.

But as we all know, boxing can be a funny business, with twists and turns. I am very excited about this partnership with Mr. Dladla, and managing his top fighters and taking them to the top
Colin "Nomakanjani" Nathan, boxing trainer and manager

“To be the best, you need to be associated with the best," Dladla is quoted in a statement issued by Nathan's company, which represents many boxers, including Sivenathi "The Special One" Nontshinga, Phumelela "The Truth" Cafu and Phikekelelani "Stinger" Khumalo.

"The history of our KZN boxers with No Doubt Management, particularly Moruti Mthalane [former two-time IBF flyweight world champion], has been extremely successful. I have very talented boxers, and I need proper guidance and management for these boys. The reputation of Nathan’s company complements our values and growth strategy.”

Dladla's camp has two SA champions - Nkosingiphile (flyweight)  and Lindelani (featherweight). Nkosingiphile is unbeaten in 10 fights, while Lindelani has been on a rampage in his last eight, winning them all, seven of those wins coming by way of stoppage or knockout.

Most recently, he won the SA featherweight title impressively, stopping Zolisa Batyi in his backyard of East London in the 10th round.

Two weeks ago, Zuma lost to Namibia’s Fillipus Nghitumbwa by a sixth round stoppage for the WBO Global junior featherweight title in Windhoek.

Zuma tasted defeat after 10 straight wins.

Said Nathan: “I have to say that I have been following these fighters for about the last year or so. It was strange when I was approached, as I have both mandatory contenders for Mr Dladla’s champions: Frank Sotomela [flyweight] and Ishmael Kadri [featherweight].

"But as we all know, boxing can be a funny business, with twists and turns. I am very excited about this partnership with Mr Dladla, and managing his top fighters and taking them to the top.”

The three fighters will not be lost to KwaZulu Natal, although Dladla's Hlula Promotions will still be promoting them.

