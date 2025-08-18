Ngcamu's patience pays off as he gets title shot

An official protest by Mahlangu’s camp to Boxing SA about the outcome stalled the fight between Hem and Ngcamu.
Mahlangu’s complaint about dubious scoring and request that the fight be reviewed was approved and the regulator appointed judges to review it.
They scored the 12-rounder in favour of Mahlangu. Boxing SA’s sanctioning committee ordered a rematch, which was staged by Xaba Promotion in December. This time, Hem showed total disrespect for the veteran warrior, as he shamelessly pummelled Mahlangu from Boipatong into submission in three rounds. The 45-year-old from Boipatong went down in each of those rounds.
In the meantime, Ngcamu met Ardy Katompa in a bout that was declared a draw. Ngcamu was elevated to No 2 in the SA ratings, a spot below Mxolisi Zuma.
Zuma suffered a third-round knockout loss to Philipus Nghitumbwa for the WBO Global title in Namibia two weekends ago.
Zuma is therefore ineligible to challenge Hem, and Ngcamu has automatically become the mandatory challenger.
The Hem-Ngcamu showdown has been confirmed for September 28 at the Orient Theatre in East London.
“We are very excited about this,” said Toweel. “Vusi is highly motivated to beat this man. As you know, these opportunities come in few and far between, and we need to grab it with both hands.
“I know Hem is the favourite to win from many people that I spoke to, but Vusi has the technique and style to dethrone him. We don’t underestimate him at all but we will go to the Eastern Cape with a simple intention – to bring back that title to Gauteng.”
