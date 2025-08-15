Boxing

Tutsheni's rise in boxing phenomenal

15 August 2025 - 11:10
Simamkele Tutsheni proudly poses with her IBO Africa junior featherweight belt after defeating Caleigh Swart at Emperors Palace. Pic Golden Gloves
Image: GOLDEN GLOVES

Newly crowned IBO Africa junior-featherweight champion Simamkele “Sim The Champ” is August's Female Prospect of the Month. 

As part of the annual celebrations of Women’s Month, Sowetan profiles females who have made an indelible mark in the fistic sport.

Today, we pay tribute to 23-year-old Tutsheni, who has become an overnight success, a pioneer for women's boxing in the Western Cape, in a short space of time.

A former rugby player, she got involved in boxing by sheer accident in 2022. She went for a jog and her route passed Langa train station. A firefighter, Tutsheni, hears noise coming out of the station and she decides to go and see what is going on.

She finds guys training for boxing there because gyms were closed due to Covid-19 restrictions. She decided to join them and the rest is history. 

A year later, she won the Western Cape provincial title and she was the first to do that. Last week, Tutsheni won the IBO Africa title after defeating courageous Caleigh Swart over 10 rounds at Emperors Palace.

Tutsheni remains undefeated after eight fights. She says her family is fully behind her in the journey towards winning a world title.

Birthplace: Engqeleni in the Eastern Cape.

Favourite dish: Umqushu and pens/ tripe

Favourite music: RnB, reggae and classic music

Favourite song: Unstoppable by Sia

Social media: Only on Facebook and Instagram

Facebook account: Simamkele Cymer Tutsheni

Instagram account: Sima_tutsheni

Best preferred way to relax: Hiking

Children: None

What inspired her to join boxing: Love for contact sports

Other favourite sport: Rugby (If not a boxer, I would surely still be playing rugby or perhaps running or soccer).

Favourite football club: Kaizer Chiefs

Favourite boxers: Alycia Baumgardner (WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA, IBO and The Ring magazine junior-lightweight champ), Claressa Shields (Retained WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBF heavyweight champ), Smangele Hadebe (former SA and ABU flyweight champ)

Favourite colour: Pink and purple

Dream (in boxing): Win a world title

What is boxing to you?: It saved me from so many things such as drinking (alcohol) and clubbing.

Challenges overcame: Treatment received in some of the gyms and having to leave, even though the gym was good.

Message to young, aspirant boxers: Stay focused and committed and never allow negativity or challenges to deter you from your dreams.

SowetanLIVE

