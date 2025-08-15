Boxing

Second and last chance for 'Pretty Boy' Ntwanambi

Wayward boxer makes comeback after four years of inaction

15 August 2025 - 11:00
Luyanda Ntwanambi and Nomfesane Nyatela.
Luyanda Ntwanambi and Nomfesane Nyatela.
Image: Supplied

Nomfesane Nyatela says she just can’t wait for Sunday to see her boxer, Luyanda Ntwanambi, making his long-awaited comeback to boxing.

Nicknamed “Pretty Boy”, Ntwanambi has not seen action for almost four years due to his wayward life.

His last fight was a loss to veteran Jackson “M3” Chauke when they fought for Chauke’s SA flyweight title in a fight staged by Nyatela’s Rumble Africa Promotions in Gqeberha in 2021.

Ntwanambi, from Duncan Village, the home of former old-time great world champions such as Mbulelo “Slayer” Botile and Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu, held the WBO Africa flyweight belt.

He was supposed to meet Sihle Jelwane in December 2021, but that fight did not happen because Ntwanambi was not in a condition to box. He was unfit in that he did not meet the required weight limit.

He then went off the rails. Nyatela and trainer Bernie Pailman put their heads together, figuring out how to help Ntwanambi. He went for rehabilitation in Johannesburg and was released after three months.

Ntwanambi returns to ring after coming clean

Determination by reformed drug addict Luyanda Ntwanambi to mend his old ways and sweat, blood and tears in reclaiming his name in the boxing space, ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

He then teamed up with Pailman’s Westside Boxing Academy in Westbury. Pailman knocked him back into the right mental and physical shape and the boxer successfully renewed his licence with Boxing SA.

Ntwanambi will dust off the cobwebs against Sabelo Nkosi on Sunday at Portuguese Hall, south of Johannesburg.

Interestingly, Nkosi, from Mpumalanga, was also trained by Pailman.

Based in East London, Nyatela said she will fly in on Sunday morning to be at ringside when the boxer she regards as her son makes his comeback.

“I am looking forward [to Sunday], I don’t want to lie,” she said.

“Bernie has constantly been sharing the progress with me, I think Ntwanambi has learnt his lesson; I told him that this is his second and last chance, which he must grab with both hands.”

The fight will be part of Glove and Glory Boxing Promotions tournament. The main bout will be a 12-rounder for the SA mini flyweight belt between holder Mthokozisi Ngxaka and Thozini Gqola, with Carl van Blerk and Sphamandla Manqatha battling it out over 10 rounds for the vacant Gauteng junior-lightweight title.

There will be three more bouts and action will begin at 2pm.

SowetanLIVE

Ntwanambi's reluctance to box again concerns managers

Distressed boxing trainer Amanda Magatya says he has tried his best to help troubled boxer Luyanda Ntwanambi to get back to the sport, but all his ...
Sport
1 year ago

Ntuthu welcomes buzz but warns fight fans to stay away from tourney

Promoter predicts a change of guard in local boxing
Sport
4 years ago

'Madala' Chauke promises to floor novice Ntwanambi

The match-up between Jackson Chauke and Luyanda Ntwanambi – scheduled for April 24 – has become so educational that even experts have not been able ...
Sport
4 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Fatal Seduction star Warren Masemola on fetishes, fame and farewells
Home Affairs building set ablaze during eviction protest