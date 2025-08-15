He then teamed up with Pailman’s Westside Boxing Academy in Westbury. Pailman knocked him back into the right mental and physical shape and the boxer successfully renewed his licence with Boxing SA.
Second and last chance for 'Pretty Boy' Ntwanambi
Wayward boxer makes comeback after four years of inaction
Nomfesane Nyatela says she just can’t wait for Sunday to see her boxer, Luyanda Ntwanambi, making his long-awaited comeback to boxing.
Nicknamed “Pretty Boy”, Ntwanambi has not seen action for almost four years due to his wayward life.
His last fight was a loss to veteran Jackson “M3” Chauke when they fought for Chauke’s SA flyweight title in a fight staged by Nyatela’s Rumble Africa Promotions in Gqeberha in 2021.
Ntwanambi, from Duncan Village, the home of former old-time great world champions such as Mbulelo “Slayer” Botile and Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu, held the WBO Africa flyweight belt.
He was supposed to meet Sihle Jelwane in December 2021, but that fight did not happen because Ntwanambi was not in a condition to box. He was unfit in that he did not meet the required weight limit.
He then went off the rails. Nyatela and trainer Bernie Pailman put their heads together, figuring out how to help Ntwanambi. He went for rehabilitation in Johannesburg and was released after three months.
Ntwanambi returns to ring after coming clean
He then teamed up with Pailman’s Westside Boxing Academy in Westbury. Pailman knocked him back into the right mental and physical shape and the boxer successfully renewed his licence with Boxing SA.
Ntwanambi will dust off the cobwebs against Sabelo Nkosi on Sunday at Portuguese Hall, south of Johannesburg.
Interestingly, Nkosi, from Mpumalanga, was also trained by Pailman.
Based in East London, Nyatela said she will fly in on Sunday morning to be at ringside when the boxer she regards as her son makes his comeback.
“I am looking forward [to Sunday], I don’t want to lie,” she said.
“Bernie has constantly been sharing the progress with me, I think Ntwanambi has learnt his lesson; I told him that this is his second and last chance, which he must grab with both hands.”
The fight will be part of Glove and Glory Boxing Promotions tournament. The main bout will be a 12-rounder for the SA mini flyweight belt between holder Mthokozisi Ngxaka and Thozini Gqola, with Carl van Blerk and Sphamandla Manqatha battling it out over 10 rounds for the vacant Gauteng junior-lightweight title.
There will be three more bouts and action will begin at 2pm.
