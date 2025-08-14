Boxing trainer and manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan has dismissed some boxing fans’ suspicions that the heavyweight title fight between Shaun “God’s Warrior” Potgieter and Chris “The Wolf” Thompson could degenerate into a glorified sparring session when they meet at Carnival City in Brakpan next Saturday night.
Those notions emanate from three facts: the two boxers are friends, Thompson is trained by Nathan’s partner, Shannon Strydom, at Nathan’s Hotbox Gym, and Potgieter’s career is guided by Nathan’s No Doubt Management.
“They are going to bliksem each other – I can assure you of that,” Nathan said to dispel any doubts yesterday. “Yes, Shannon is my partner and he trains Chris at my gym.”
Potgieter is under the tutelage of successful veteran trainer Gert Strydom, Shannon’s father. Gert’s other charge, Kaine “K9” Fourie, is also managed by Nathan’s company.
“That is so true. I manage Kaine. I have gone overseas with Shannon and I have also done the same with coach G[ert].
“Chris is my friend to the point where I would go for coffee with him and I am backing him to win this fight.
“There is nothing personal; it is what it is. Shaun is my guy. This is one of those things, and we’ve got to be mature about it. I can tell you they are going to f*** each other up and bring the best out of each other. I am looking forward to the fight.”
The match – to headline Boxing 5’s “Once and for All” tournament – will see father against son in opposite corners.
Potgieter and Thompson are 'going to bliksem each other' – Nathan
Trainer says fight between friends won't degenerate into a glorified sparring session
Image: Colin Nathan
Boxing trainer and manager Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan has dismissed some boxing fans’ suspicions that the heavyweight title fight between Shaun “God’s Warrior” Potgieter and Chris “The Wolf” Thompson could degenerate into a glorified sparring session when they meet at Carnival City in Brakpan next Saturday night.
Those notions emanate from three facts: the two boxers are friends, Thompson is trained by Nathan’s partner, Shannon Strydom, at Nathan’s Hotbox Gym, and Potgieter’s career is guided by Nathan’s No Doubt Management.
“They are going to bliksem each other – I can assure you of that,” Nathan said to dispel any doubts yesterday. “Yes, Shannon is my partner and he trains Chris at my gym.”
Potgieter is under the tutelage of successful veteran trainer Gert Strydom, Shannon’s father. Gert’s other charge, Kaine “K9” Fourie, is also managed by Nathan’s company.
“That is so true. I manage Kaine. I have gone overseas with Shannon and I have also done the same with coach G[ert].
“Chris is my friend to the point where I would go for coffee with him and I am backing him to win this fight.
“There is nothing personal; it is what it is. Shaun is my guy. This is one of those things, and we’ve got to be mature about it. I can tell you they are going to f*** each other up and bring the best out of each other. I am looking forward to the fight.”
The match – to headline Boxing 5’s “Once and for All” tournament – will see father against son in opposite corners.
Three SA boxers through to grand prix semifinals in Saudi Arabia
Nathan’s new find, Jason “Born Ready” Medi from the Democratic Republic of Congo, will take on Niclaus Kasongo Nzeng in a six-rounder in the super middleweight clash, while Almighty “Creed” Moyo will make a comeback after being stopped in round one by Kagiso “Reptile” Bagwasi in March.
Moyo, trained by Shannon Strydom, has been matched with Bonke “The General” Duku for a six-rounder in the welterweight division.
Trained by Lucky Ramagole at Orlando Gym, Duku last fought on December 6 when he was stopped in round eight by Keanu “Sniper” Koopman for the vacant SA welterweight belt.
There will be seven other fights and action will begin at 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
'The Boss' Tshabalala finally gets chance to defend his IBO title
McAusland positive as Hadebe fights for new WBC Africa title
Trainer positive Nkosi will reach Grand Prix Series final
All systems go for Lerena's sold-out boxing tournament
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos