Three SA boxers through to grand prix semifinals in Saudi Arabia

Three South African boxers — Keaton Gomes, Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi and Bheki “Dr Sleep” Maitse — won through to the semifinals of the ground-breaking WBC Grand Prix Series in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after defeating their opponents in the quarterfinals today.
Gomes knocked out Devon “The Destroyer” Young from the US in the first round of their heavyweight bout, while Nkosi outpointed Italian Fiorenzo Priolo over six rounds in the junior welterweight clash.
Maitse must be relieved at the majority points decision in his win against Iman Lee in the featherweight class. His six-round fight against the US boxer was declared a majority draw. But the rules are clear that there can be no draw in this inaugural tournament.
Judges had to vote for the winner, and that is how Maitse got the nod.
Gomes, a former SA champion whose career is guided by Peter Smith, reached the quarterfinals after his fourth-round stoppage victory over Alija Mesic from Bosnia and Herzegovina in April.
Former SA junior welterweight champ, Nkosi, who is under the guidance of mentors Damien Durandt and Andson Kazembe, outpointed China’s Ju Wu.
Maitse, the son of former SA and IBF Africa junior featherweight titlist Bongani Mahlangu, is trained by former two-weight world champ Zolani “Last Born” Tete.
Tete could not travel due to visa issues, so Maitse’s corner was manned by Durandt and Kazembe.
