Malinga said Tshabalala’s fight will vindicate the IBO’s championship committee, which has been sympathetic towards the boxer since he has not defended the title since winning it.
“I am very happy and relieved that Mpumelelo is fighting,” Malinga said. “Being inactive for such a long time affects a boxer’s performance.
“I experienced it when I spent two years without a fight [from 2010 until 2012] while waiting to face Leo Santa “The Earthquake” Cruz for the IBF bantamweight title [a fight Malinga lost on points] in the US in June 2012. I was ring rusty.”
Malinga said Tshabalala has been in the gym assisting other boxers who are trained by Malinga’s brothers – Peter and Patrick – at their family gym named after the brothers’ late father and trainer, Jabulani Malinga, in Katlehong on the East Rand.
“Training to keep fit and preparing for a specific fight are two different things,” said Malinga, whose boxer has chalked up 11 wins, with five knockouts, against one loss.
Tshabalala’s 25-year-old dance partner last fought in February. Andales has 17 wins, 11 by KOs, against two losses and three draws.
The upcoming tournament will feature a WBC Africa female flyweight vacant title fight between Simangele “Smash” Hadebe and Olamiposi Solomon from Nigeria, in the main supporting fight over 10 rounds, two minutes per round.
SowetanLIVE
'The Boss' Tshabalala finally gets chance to defend his IBO title
Tshabalala faces Filipino Andales at the end of the month
Image: Alan Eason
“Phew! I am so glad and relieved that Mpumelelo 'The Boss' Tshabalala will finally defend his IBO junior-flyweight boxing title,” said the champion’s manager Vus’Umuzi Malinga, whose charge has not fought since he was crowned in September.
Malinga said world boxing bodies give new champions six months from the date they were crowned to defend their title – and failure can result in being stripped of the belt, unless there is an agreement in place with the organisation.
“The last time, when I was with promoter Ayanda Matiti, he said he would ask for an extension from the IBO so that Tshabalala does not get stripped,” said Malinga, whose boxer’s last seven fights were promoted by Matiti.
Tshabalala will fight Filipino ArAr “Steel” Andales in the main bout of the four-title championship event at the Kagiso Memorial & Recreation Centre in Krugersdorp on August 30.
The tournament is being organised by Thanyani Marageni’s Thanya Boxing Promotions in collaboration with Matiti’s Xaba Boxing Promotions, Singile Matiti’s ZBashy Promotions and Melissa Miller’s HoneyBee Promotions as part of Women’s Month celebrations.
Ndombassy vows to knock Mukala's lights out
Malinga said Tshabalala’s fight will vindicate the IBO’s championship committee, which has been sympathetic towards the boxer since he has not defended the title since winning it.
“I am very happy and relieved that Mpumelelo is fighting,” Malinga said. “Being inactive for such a long time affects a boxer’s performance.
“I experienced it when I spent two years without a fight [from 2010 until 2012] while waiting to face Leo Santa “The Earthquake” Cruz for the IBF bantamweight title [a fight Malinga lost on points] in the US in June 2012. I was ring rusty.”
Malinga said Tshabalala has been in the gym assisting other boxers who are trained by Malinga’s brothers – Peter and Patrick – at their family gym named after the brothers’ late father and trainer, Jabulani Malinga, in Katlehong on the East Rand.
“Training to keep fit and preparing for a specific fight are two different things,” said Malinga, whose boxer has chalked up 11 wins, with five knockouts, against one loss.
Tshabalala’s 25-year-old dance partner last fought in February. Andales has 17 wins, 11 by KOs, against two losses and three draws.
The upcoming tournament will feature a WBC Africa female flyweight vacant title fight between Simangele “Smash” Hadebe and Olamiposi Solomon from Nigeria, in the main supporting fight over 10 rounds, two minutes per round.
SowetanLIVE
Youngest boxing ref more eager to learn than compete
SA trio touch down Saudi for Riyadh boxing grand prix
Trainer positive Nkosi will reach Grand Prix Series final
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos