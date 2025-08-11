Youngest boxing ref more eager to learn than compete

Boxing SA's youngest ring official in Gauteng, Thando Xamlashe, 30, is not in competition with her colleagues, but wants to learn from their experience instead. Xamlashe turns 31 on August 16.
Many worked with Xamlashe's father, seasoned official Sazi Xamlashe, until he passed away in January 2022.
She considers herself blessed for being welcomed with warm hands by the likes of Tony Nyangiwe, Siya Vabaza Booi, Thabo Spampool, Ben Ncapayi, Pumeza Zinakile, Namhla Tyuluba and Sylvia Mokaila.
“It was like they were expecting me to come into that space,” said Xamlashe.
She spent three months doing dummy scoring, which was part of training from April until May, under the supervision of BSA's provincial manager in Gauteng, Lehlohonolo Ramagole.
“My first official duties were at Booysens Gym,” she said.
“I was nervous, but the thought of doing it for my dad calmed me down; I knew I could do it and my supervisor [Ramagole] was very proud.
“He said he didn't regret his decision to accept me as a ring official.”
Xamlashe is not rushing for big assignments. She has officiated in more than 10 national title fights and several ABU championship bouts.
She said it has not been a smooth sailing journey. Like any other ring official, new or old, in the scoring of fights, she's had situations where she differed in her scoring with her colleagues.
“At first I was sad but my colleagues advised [me] not [to] allow those situations to affect me going forward,” said Xamlashe, who added that her mother, Mapule, is her No 1 critic.
“She is honest in her criticism,” said Thando, whose mother used to accompany her husband to tournaments.
Mapule said she had not been doing the same to her last-born daughter because her husband's passing was torturous and being at boxing venues at that time would have worsened the pain.
“I would not watch fights totally,” she said. “It was not easy, but I prayed about his passing and accepted what had befallen us, though it was difficult. As a result, I still attend tournaments few and far between.”
Mapule says her daughter is doing well. “It's in her genes and I am impressed by her progress,” she said, adding she did not approve of her daughter joining the boxing fraternity.
“She insisted and told me that she's going to take the baton from her dad and run with it as fast as she could.
Youngest boxing ref more eager to learn than compete
Xamlashe gets welcomed with warms hands by veterans who knew her late dad
