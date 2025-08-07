Boxing

Trainer positive Nkosi will reach Grand Prix Series final

To be honest, I think Nkosi’s skills are ahead of this guy. The Italian is OK, and a good boxer, but I don’t think it’s something Nkosi has not seen before – Damien Durandt, boxing trainer

07 August 2025 - 09:30
Ntethelelo Nkosi will be in action in the quarter finals of the WBC Grand Prix Series in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday next. WBC Boxing
Image: WBC Boxing

Discipline and dedication will take junior welterweight boxing contender Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi to the final of the inaugural WBC Boxing Grand Prix Series hosted by Saudi Arabia.

This is according to Nkosi’s trainer, Damien Durandt, who said his charge will battle it out with Fiorenzo Priolo from Italy in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, August 13.

Nkosi, a former SA junior welterweight champion, who vacated his belt in April to focus on the WBC programme, has nine wins, including five knockouts, and two losses. Priolo is undefeated after 11 fights, with five stoppages.

“The discipline coming from Nkosi during this tournament has been unreal. I believe it is gonna take him to the finals. We prepared extremely well, and we had a very good camp," said Durandt.

Damien Durandt,

“We did our homework on the Italian opponent, and I believe Nkosi will beat him and proceed to the semifinals. To be honest, I think Nkosis skills are ahead of this guy. The Italian is OK, and a good boxer, but I dont think it’s something Nkosi has not seen before.”

Nkosi concurred: “We did everything as a team in the gym. Its now up to me to make sure I take that to the ring. My opponent is a busy guy with a good work rate. We have plans – not just one – to counter all that.”

Other SA fighters in the quarterfinals – which features featherweight, junior-welterweight, middleweight and heavyweight categories – are Bhekizizwe “Doctor Sleep” Maitse and Keaton Gomes.

Maitse, who is managed by Brad Norman, will take on Iman Lee from the US in the featherweight division. Gomes, whose career is guided by trainer Peter Smith, will be up against Lee’s homeboy, Devon Young, in the heavyweight class.

Nkosi, Durandt and the trainer’s assistant Andson Kazembe leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The series features featherweight, junior-welterweight, middleweight and heavyweight categories.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Boxing Veterans Association will hold its monthly meeting at Bapedi Community Hall, Meadowlands, on Sunday August 10, treasurer Jerry “Sticker” Mbitse has announced.

“All former boxers, ring officials and religious lovers of the sweet science are invited because we need all voices in our pursuit to revive boxing,”  said the former SA junior featherweight champion.

SowetanLIVE

