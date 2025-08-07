“We did our homework on the Italian opponent, and I believe Nkosi will beat him and proceed to the semifinals. To be honest, I think Nkosi’s skills are ahead of this guy. The Italian is OK, and a good boxer, but I don’t think it’s something Nkosi has not seen before.”
Trainer positive Nkosi will reach Grand Prix Series final
Discipline and dedication will take junior welterweight boxing contender Ntethelelo “Baby G” Nkosi to the final of the inaugural WBC Boxing Grand Prix Series hosted by Saudi Arabia.
This is according to Nkosi’s trainer, Damien Durandt, who said his charge will battle it out with Fiorenzo Priolo from Italy in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, August 13.
Nkosi, a former SA junior welterweight champion, who vacated his belt in April to focus on the WBC programme, has nine wins, including five knockouts, and two losses. Priolo is undefeated after 11 fights, with five stoppages.
“The discipline coming from Nkosi during this tournament has been unreal. I believe it is gonna take him to the finals. We prepared extremely well, and we had a very good camp," said Durandt.
“We did our homework on the Italian opponent, and I believe Nkosi will beat him and proceed to the semifinals. To be honest, I think Nkosi’s skills are ahead of this guy. The Italian is OK, and a good boxer, but I don’t think it’s something Nkosi has not seen before.”
Nkosi concurred: “We did everything as a team in the gym. It’s now up to me to make sure I take that to the ring. My opponent is a busy guy with a good work rate. We have plans – not just one – to counter all that.”
Other SA fighters in the quarterfinals – which features featherweight, junior-welterweight, middleweight and heavyweight categories – are Bhekizizwe “Doctor Sleep” Maitse and Keaton Gomes.
Maitse, who is managed by Brad Norman, will take on Iman Lee from the US in the featherweight division. Gomes, whose career is guided by trainer Peter Smith, will be up against Lee’s homeboy, Devon Young, in the heavyweight class.
Nkosi, Durandt and the trainer’s assistant Andson Kazembe leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
The series features featherweight, junior-welterweight, middleweight and heavyweight categories.
Meanwhile, the Gauteng Boxing Veterans Association will hold its monthly meeting at Bapedi Community Hall, Meadowlands, on Sunday August 10, treasurer Jerry “Sticker” Mbitse has announced.
“All former boxers, ring officials and religious lovers of the sweet science are invited because we need all voices in our pursuit to revive boxing,” said the former SA junior featherweight champion.
