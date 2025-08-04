Aquila Boxing Promotion makes instant impact on boxers’ lives

The immediate impact of new boxing promoter Geraldine Lerena is undeniable.
Entering the space only in May, Lerena of Aquila Boxing Promotion (ABP) has had three tournaments and all three, at The Galleria in Sandton, were sold out.
The organisational set-up inside the arena is out of this world; the ringside is cordoned off, allowing only accredited personnel, including media.
Boxing SA officials work freely, with tight security personnel making sure there is order.
Lerena's strength is giving opportunities mostly to unknown fighters who, on Friday night, reciprocated with spirited performances. She paid back by rewarding the fighters with R5,000 each as a bonus.
Sabelo Ndwandwe has hit the jackpot twice from his bout against Shaun Nkuna in June and his nonstop action over six rounds against Thapelo Nkoane on Friday evening.
To honour August, which is celebrated in SA as Women's Month, Lerena's matchmaker, Abbey Mnisi, included a female bout between Resolofetse Gabonewe from North West and Keabetse Mthane from Soweto.
The pair gave their best before Mathane won the four-rounder.
Liam Fox, Ayabonga Sonjica, Kaine Fourie, Gary van Staden and Patrick Mukala won their bouts via stoppages. Fourie stopped Oumpie Sibeko in two rounds.
The big winner on the night was Mukala, who easily broke down usually tough Cristiano Ndombassy into submission over six rounds to win the then vacant IBO All Africa middleweight title.
Ndombassy went down from a stiff jab in the second round and from there on, it was one-way traffic until Ndombassy retired in his corner going for the sixth round.
The sooner Bonginkosi Nhlapo understands that overconfidence can be a dangerous trait, leading to poor decision-making and missed opportunities, the better.
With everything in his favour, he lost a fight he could have won by a stoppage against Gerhard Thysse over six rounds, and the loss could be detrimental to the opportunity of challenging for the SA light-heavyweight vacant title.
“We will be back on November 1,” said Lerena, whose husband, WBC bridgerweight world champion Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena, is the ambassador of his wife's promotion company.
SowetanLIVE
Aquila Boxing Promotion makes instant impact on boxers’ lives
ABP pays out huge bonuses after sold-out event
Image: Mukovhe Mulidzwi
