SowetanLIVE
'Funds needed for female boxers' – Zantsi
Promoter says R300K govt grant is insufficient for Women in Boxing Series
Image: fredlin adriaan
Mbali “Don Queen” Zantsi, arguably the most accomplished woman boxing promoter in SA, says 20 years later, Boxing SA is still trying to find the missing chord for women to sing praises for the Boxing SA Actof 2001 which gave them permission to box professionally.
Female boxing was officially permitted in SA in 2006, and Zantsi staged the first tournament to feature women on August 10 2007 in Durban.
Asked to reflect on the success achieved in recognising and profiling female boxers thus far, Zantsi said: “There is no movement, if you want my honest opinion. There was so much hope when the likes of Noni Tenge, Unathi Myekeni, Gabisile Tshabalala and Bukiwe Nonina won world titles.
“That's because the feeling was that their success will encourage other women to join the sport and in that way we would unearth talent that might even represent the country in the Olympics which is the global sporting showpiece.
“But this became stagnant because we seemed content as a country with their success. No other female won big after those that I mentioned, and why, because there is talent?
“We all know that every year in August there's going to be a demand for women only tournaments but with which boxers because nothing has come through in the rankings?”
There are 40 women who are rated by BSA.
Zantsi said all promoters must put in an effort in featuring at least two women bouts in their tournaments.
“The government should increase the R300,000 grant it provides for the Women in Boxing Series,” said Zantsi.
“That amount is not sufficient for purse monies alone; you must squeeze in a championship fight, hire the venue, fly in ring officials, accommodate and feed them; have two ambulances and paramedics, ring side doctors and ring girls.”
She said in the midst of all those challenges, boxers' managers want decent purse monies, because all they know is that the government gave BSA money for the Women in Boxing Series.
Zantsi said BSA should assist promoters in getting funding for its Women in Boxing Series which should also encourage ladies to be in the ring as announcers and officials.
