Nhlapo must conquer Thysse or lose ranking, says trainer Pieterse
Win will set him up to challenge for SA light-heavyweight belt
Image: Supplied
Bonginkosi Nhlapo “must make sure that he wins” his match against Gerhard Thysse on Friday night, to secure his No 3 ranking, according to trainer Steve Pieterse.
Nhlapo, who was crowned WBF Africa light-heavyweight champion last month, meets unranked Thysse at The Galleria in Sandton. Their six-rounder is one of the 10-bout card of the event promoted by Geraldine Lerena’s Aquila Boxing Promotions.
“This is not just a six-round fight for us but a career-advancing one because a win will improve Bonginkosi’s rating and put him in a pole position to challenge for the vacant SA light-heavyweight belt,” said Pieterse. Ironically, his father Jan Andries “Happy” Pieterse is a former national light-heavyweight champion.
Pieterse described Thysse as a good boxer: “I know him as an amateur, and I thought he was a prospect for the Olympics in France; he is a scientific boxer, but he got knocked out in the finals.
“He was off for a while, and then he turned professional. I have respect for him. He’s a teacher by profession and lives a clean life.”
Pieterse added: “These guys [Nhlapo and Thysse] were in the SA amateur squad but in different weight divisions. It’s time they met, and their fight will be an interesting one. We are ready — we’ve been training in camp for a long time.”
Nhlapho vs Thysse clash moved to Rising Titans face-off
In March, Nhlapo lost to Michael Head over eight rounds in what Golden Gloves promotions announced as the first of two semifinals of the two-legged four-man light-heavyweight competition. But three months later the fighter from Nhlazatshe in Mpumalanga bounced back as won the WBF Africa title, when he outpointed Nelson Mbhele in Middelburg.
His foe this week, Thysse, is the cousin of another light-heavyweight Bryan Thysse, who outpointed Nhlapo at Emperors in December 2024. In May, Bryan also defeated Tuvia Wewege in the second semifinal to qualify to meet Head and Thysse in the final for the SA title.
Nhlapo and Wewege were to meet for third and fourth places, but that did not happen, and it’s unclear what prevented the showdown.
Head has not seen action recently, while Bryan Thysse drew with Jackson “Lord of the Ring” Kaptein in a Golden Gloves event last month.
Nhlapo has four wins, two losses and a draw while Gerhard Thysse is undefeated after two fights.
Meanhile, Patrick “The Panther” Mukala and Christiano “The Warrior of Faith” Ndombassy will top the Aquila Boxing Promotions bill with a 10-rounder for the vacant IBO All Africa middleweight title.
Action will begin at 7pm.
