All systems go for Lerena's sold-out boxing tournament

It’s all systems go for Aquila Boxing Promotions’ 10-bout card taking place at The Galleria in Sandton on Friday night with all fighters given a clean bill of health by Dr Robert Selepe on Thursday.
The official weigh-in attracted a big crowd, including trainers Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan and Keith Rass, former WBO world champ Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu, IBO welterweight titlist Thulani “Evolution” Mbenge, Sikho “Sequence” Nqothole, former IBO junior featherweight holder Ludumo “9mm” Lamati, former SA junior lightweight champ Sibusiso “Spook” Zingange, ABU junior lightweight holder Lucky “Genius” Monyebane, and BSA ratings committee chairperson Andre de Vries.
The weigh-in was conducted by Boxing SA’s provincial manager in Gauteng, Lehlohonolo Ramagole, who is in charge of BSA’s sanctioned bouts.
His colleague, veteran ring official Jaap van Nieuwenhuizen, was in charge of the weigh-in of two fighters who will battle it out for the IBO All Africa middleweight belt.
Only Kaine “K9” Fourie and Sabelo “Saint” Ngebinyana were slightly over the limits of their respective weight divisions, and they were given an hour to shed those few grams and be ready to rumble.
Patrick “The Panther” Mukala and Cristiano “Warrior of Faith” Ndombassy will meet over 10 rounds for the vacant IBO All Africa belt in what will be the main event of the sold-out tourney, Aquila Boxing Promotions’ third sold-out tournament since Geraldine Lerena came into the boxing space as a promoter in May.
Mukala from the Democratic Republic of Congo, whose career is guided in SA by Jodi Solomon, and Cape Town-based Ndombassy from Angola, who is trained by Simphiwe Tom, were within the required weight limit of 72,85 kilograms.
Mukala tipped the scales at 72,15kg while Ndombassy weighed in at 71,40kg.
“We have a fight,” declared WBC bridgerweight world champion, Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena, who is the ambassador of his wife’s company.
Mukala warned: “To the fight, don’t blink; watch out,” while Ndombassy said: “We are going to dance tomorrow; may the best dancer take the belt.”
One fight that has also generated much interest is the six-rounder between Ayabonga “Jay Jay” Sonjica and Ngebinyana.
Sonjica is the former Olympian, SA and IBF Africa junior featherweight champion from Duncan Village, whose career is guided in Johannesburg by Sean Smith.
Sonjica is on a two-fight winning streak since losing his belts to Bongani “Wonder Boy” Mahlangu in 2022.
Ngebinyana from Cape Town has had an up-and-down career since he won the IBF international bantamweight title in England in 2022.
He lost in his bid for the WBO global junior featherweight title fight in 2022, drew in an ABU title fight, and lost in the WBC silver championship in 2023.
In his last six fights, Ngebinyana has drawn twice and lost four times. He is back with trainer Bruno Pereira.
Meanwhile, Fourie, who is a fan favourite in the Sandton venue, will take on Oumpie “Lion Heart” Sibeko in a lightweight eight-rounder.
Trained by veteran and accomplished mentor, Gert Strydom, Fourie will be making his third trip to The Galleria, where he tasted defeat against Simon “Hitman” Ngoma from Zambia in ABP’s maiden tourney in March.
Fourie bounced back in his fight in June, and walloped Sifiso “Gold” Hlongwane over five rounds.
Lerena has included a female bout — Abigail Gabonewe vs Keabatswe “The Killer” Mathane over four rounds in the flyweight division — to commemorate Women’s Month in August and National Women’s Day on August 9.
All bouts of the tournament — a mixture of ring veterans, up-and-coming fighters and debutants — will be televised live by SuperSport from 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
All fighters given a clean bill of health for 10-bout event
All systems go for Lerena's sold-out boxing tournament
Image: Xolani Moyo
SowetanLIVE
