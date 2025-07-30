Township talent tops agenda for Gauteng's new boxing chief

Ever since the likes of Takalani Ndlovu, Khotso Motau, William Gare and Bongani Mwelase exited the sport, Gauteng has struggled to produce champions.
Gauteng must learn to unearth its own talent, nurture and develop it in the pursuance to producing boxing champions.
This is according to the newly elected chairman of the Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association (GBPA) Sandile Xaka, who said the province must stop enjoying the attention and admiration given to it by boxers from other provinces who are based in Johannesburg.
“The development of boxing in townships will be the appropriate step towards achieving those goals; development, especially in townships, is on top of our agenda,” said Xaka yesterday.
“It will be our mission to develop the home-grown boxers of Gauteng and not depend on boxers that are imported from other provinces.
“We must produce the Jacob Matlala, Dingaan Thobela and Lehlohonolo Ledwabas of tomorrow; people who were born and bred here in Gauteng.”
Known as “Home of Champions”, Gauteng revelled in the praise and recognition when the likes of “Sugar Boy” Malinga and Moruti Mthalane (both from KZN), Cassius Baloyi, Phillip Ndou, Isaac Hlatshwayo and Jeffrey Mathebula (all from Limpopo), Sivenathi Nontshinga and Phumelela Cafu (both from the Eastern Cape) won world titles under trainers from Johannesburg.
Ever since the likes of Takalani Ndlovu, Khotso Motau, William Gare and Bongani Mwelase exited the sport, Gauteng has struggled to produce champions.
Gideon Buthelezi has been carrying the weight on his shoulders as the only world champion for almost five years, while Khaya Busakwe remains the only national title holder from the Gauteng province right now.
Development has not been given attention and lucky individual boxers are featured in international tournaments in undercard fights, which does not help the province in any way.
Johannesburg-based Xaka from the Eastern Cape said they would empower new promoters, especially the women who come from the townships to stage development tournaments.
He mentioned Mapule Matlala, Thanyani Marageni, Phumudzo Ramabulana, Joyleen Mahametsa and Anney Xala.
“We will be knocking [on] many doors for financial assistance, provincial government, municipalities and the corporate sector,” said Xaka.
He said 11 out of 19 promoters in Gauteng attended the AGM over the weekend.
Matlala, the wife of late boxing icon Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala, was elected as Xaka's deputy, while Leandra Beyers is the association's secretary. Ramabulana is Beyers' deputy and Larry Wainstein is treasurer.
Boxing SA was represented by CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka, COO Mandla Ntlanganiso and Gauteng provincial manager Lehlohonolo Ramagole, while National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA) was represented by chairman Ayanda Matiti, deputy Lebo Mahoko and secretary Zandile Malinga.
NPBPA has since extended its full support to Xaka and company.
“We commit ourselves to working hand-in-glove with your leadership to champion the interests of boxing promoters, athletes and stakeholders throughout the Gauteng province and beyond,” reads the NPBPA's statement.
