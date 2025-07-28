Ntwanambi returns to ring after coming clean

Determination by reformed drug addict Luyanda Ntwanambi to mend his old ways and sweat, blood and tears in reclaiming his name in the boxing space, has earned him trust from trainer Bernie Pailman, who is going to war with Ntwanambi on August 17.
“Pretty Boy”, the ring name for the boxer, has been matched with Rofhiwa Maphupha in a six-rounder to take place at Booysens Gym.
“I am happy for Ntwanambi to be where he is today, bearing in mind where he comes from,” said Pailman, who, together with the then CEO of Rumble Africa Promotion (RAP) Nomfesane Nyatela, put their heads together figuring out how to help Ntwanambi.
“It has not been easy, but two of the three most important wars have been won – him agreeing to go for rehab and listening when I persuaded him to take baby steps in training, which will gradually add to what was said or done to him at the rehab.
“That talks to clean living.”
Boxing was the only way out of poverty for Ntwanambi. Pailman says the final hurdle now is for Ntwanambi to be in a competitive fight, dust off the cobwebs and the rest will fall into place.
“I am happy and that is why I have now accepted a fight for Ntwanambi,” said Pailman. “We're still going to continue with our baby steps.”
Soft-spoken Ntwanambi said: “Siyasebenza – we are working.”
When he was conquered by the demons, his weight ballooned to 68kg when he fought at flyweights, where the weight limit is 50.8kg.
He was out of the rehab in March and has been sweating off his socks at Pailman's Westside Boxing Academy in Westbury since.
After going through a hard training on Saturday, Ntwanambi weighed in at 53kg. He has two full weeks to reduce 2kgs for his comeback fight.
He last fought in April 2021, putting up a gallant performance, which was not enough to help him dethrone SA flyweight reigning king Jackson “M3" Chauke in RAP's tournament in Gqeberha.
That was Ntwanambi's first loss in nine fights. Before that fight, he had defeated tough-as-nails Fikile Mlonyeni for the WBO Africa title.
SowetanLIVE
Ntwanambi returns to ring after coming clean
Comeback fight against Maphupha
Image: Supplied
SowetanLIVE
