Ndombassy vows to knock Mukala's lights out

Boxing fans who will converge at The Galleria in Sandton, where Aquilla Boxing Promotions (ABP) will stage a 10-bout card next Friday night, must not blink during the IBO All-Africa middleweight vacant title fight between Christiano Ndombassy and Patrick Mukala, for they may miss the KO punch.
That stern warning was issued yesterday by Ndombassy.
“People must support the event, but they must not blink because of what will happen,” warned the Western Cape-based former WBF International junior-middleweight champion who calls himself “The Warrior of Faith”.
“There is going to be violence because there are two options – either he knocks me out or I knock him out.”
The battle-marked ring warrior is aware he is an underdog going into the 10-rounder and that tag does not bother him at all. “I have always been an underdog, and I am OK with that,” he said.
“They can take credit and glory for being favourites, I don't need it because glory for me is on the day when work has been done. I can tell you that I am ready for a fight; I am going to give [a] hell of a fight.”
Asked how he rated Mukala, Ndombassy said: “According to him, his people and his fans, he's good, but the thing is that he has not faced me for me to say he is this or that. I can't give him that credit because he does not deserve it. Let's wait for August 1.”
Originally from Luanda in Angola, Ndombassy has fought big names such as Nkululeko Mhlongo, Emmany Kalombo, Roarke Knapp, Brandon Thysse and Shervontaigh Koopman, and has chalked up 11 knockouts in 14 wins against eight losses.
On the other hand, Mukala has also been in there, with the likes of Renson Hobyani, Ryno Liebenberg, Rowan Campbell and John Bopape, and boasts 14 knockouts in 16 wins against two losses and a draw.
The Congolese – who is trained in Johannesburg by Jodi Solomon, the first female to win the BSA Manager of the Year award in 2011 – recently won the IBA Africa junior-middleweight belt.
The main supporting bout, what will be ABP's third tournament in Sandton, looks good, with fan-favourite Kaine “K9" Fourie returning to the arena where he pummelled Sfiso Hlongwane into submission in five rounds on June 25.
Fourie will welcome Oumpie Sibeko over eight rounds in the lightweight class. There will be eight more bouts, and action will begin at 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
Ndombassy vows to knock Mukala's lights out
Fighters go toe-to-toe for vacant IBO All-Africa middleweight title
Image: Supplied
Boxing fans who will converge at The Galleria in Sandton, where Aquilla Boxing Promotions (ABP) will stage a 10-bout card next Friday night, must not blink during the IBO All-Africa middleweight vacant title fight between Christiano Ndombassy and Patrick Mukala, for they may miss the KO punch.
That stern warning was issued yesterday by Ndombassy.
“People must support the event, but they must not blink because of what will happen,” warned the Western Cape-based former WBF International junior-middleweight champion who calls himself “The Warrior of Faith”.
“There is going to be violence because there are two options – either he knocks me out or I knock him out.”
The battle-marked ring warrior is aware he is an underdog going into the 10-rounder and that tag does not bother him at all. “I have always been an underdog, and I am OK with that,” he said.
“They can take credit and glory for being favourites, I don't need it because glory for me is on the day when work has been done. I can tell you that I am ready for a fight; I am going to give [a] hell of a fight.”
Asked how he rated Mukala, Ndombassy said: “According to him, his people and his fans, he's good, but the thing is that he has not faced me for me to say he is this or that. I can't give him that credit because he does not deserve it. Let's wait for August 1.”
Originally from Luanda in Angola, Ndombassy has fought big names such as Nkululeko Mhlongo, Emmany Kalombo, Roarke Knapp, Brandon Thysse and Shervontaigh Koopman, and has chalked up 11 knockouts in 14 wins against eight losses.
On the other hand, Mukala has also been in there, with the likes of Renson Hobyani, Ryno Liebenberg, Rowan Campbell and John Bopape, and boasts 14 knockouts in 16 wins against two losses and a draw.
The Congolese – who is trained in Johannesburg by Jodi Solomon, the first female to win the BSA Manager of the Year award in 2011 – recently won the IBA Africa junior-middleweight belt.
The main supporting bout, what will be ABP's third tournament in Sandton, looks good, with fan-favourite Kaine “K9" Fourie returning to the arena where he pummelled Sfiso Hlongwane into submission in five rounds on June 25.
Fourie will welcome Oumpie Sibeko over eight rounds in the lightweight class. There will be eight more bouts, and action will begin at 7pm.
SowetanLIVE
Little-known fighters to bring the heat on, vows Mnisi
Lerena promises another 'explosive' tourney after Fistic Havoc
Knapp out to prove his mettle in IBO title fight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos