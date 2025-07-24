The former SA and IBO mini-flyweight champion took out his frustration on Tete, beating him up badly in their one-sided fight, which Buthelezi won by a big points margin.
“I was so angry going into that fight and I wanted to make sure that I beat him [Tete] up emphatically so that I don’t suffer the same fate [as I did against Sityatha],” Buthelezi said.
The boxer upset the bookies in January 2011, when he ended the reign of Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler as the IBO junior-flyweight champion. That fight, Budler’s only loss to a South African, formed part of the bill promoter Rodney Berman staged to raise funds to settle medical bills for the ailing Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala.
After that fight in September 2011, Buthelezi lost his attempt to add the WBC belt to his collection when he was beaten by Adrián “El Confesor” Hernández in Mexico.
Two months later, he won the IBO junior-bantamweight belt but subsequently lost it to Filipino Edrin “The Sting” Dapudong in a rematch.
Buthelezi later won the WBO Africa bantamweight title in Namibia and came back home to lose to Sityatha. He has not fought since being knocked out in one round by Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario in July 2022 in what was Buthelezi’s sixth defeat against 23 wins.
SowetanLIVE
Ex-champ Buthelezi still angry over 'unfair' defeat 10 years later
'They spoiled my fight record'
Unheralded former three-weight world boxing champion Gideon “Hard Core” Buthelezi gets hot under the collar when he reminisces about the bad treatment he received from judges in East London in July 2015.
The left-hander from Boipatong in the Vaal said the judges took away his deserved victory for the IBO world belt and also spoilt his fight record when they declared Lwandile “Angel” Sityatha from Mdantsane the winner.
“I get very angry,” Buthelezi said yesterday. “They spoiled my fight record undeservedly. I have a loss in my record which will stay there forever because victory for that same title was against someone else – Makazole ‘Professor’ Tete – because Sityatha vacated it after the IBO had ordered a rematch between us.”
Buthelezi and his trainer, Keith Rass, lodged a formal complaint with the IBO over the loss.
“The fact that the IBO ordered a rematch [which Sityatha declined] proved that I was treated unfairly by the judges. But still in the end, the result remained a loss [because it was not declared a “no match”], and that hurt deeply because I knew I won the fight inside the ring.”
Hlungwane barred from scoring WBF fights
The former SA and IBO mini-flyweight champion took out his frustration on Tete, beating him up badly in their one-sided fight, which Buthelezi won by a big points margin.
“I was so angry going into that fight and I wanted to make sure that I beat him [Tete] up emphatically so that I don’t suffer the same fate [as I did against Sityatha],” Buthelezi said.
The boxer upset the bookies in January 2011, when he ended the reign of Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler as the IBO junior-flyweight champion. That fight, Budler’s only loss to a South African, formed part of the bill promoter Rodney Berman staged to raise funds to settle medical bills for the ailing Jacob “Baby Jake” Matlala.
After that fight in September 2011, Buthelezi lost his attempt to add the WBC belt to his collection when he was beaten by Adrián “El Confesor” Hernández in Mexico.
Two months later, he won the IBO junior-bantamweight belt but subsequently lost it to Filipino Edrin “The Sting” Dapudong in a rematch.
Buthelezi later won the WBO Africa bantamweight title in Namibia and came back home to lose to Sityatha. He has not fought since being knocked out in one round by Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario in July 2022 in what was Buthelezi’s sixth defeat against 23 wins.
SowetanLIVE
Little-known fighters to bring the heat on, vows Mnisi
Nathan in face-off with ex-assistant from opposite corners
Lerena, Cafu must learn from their losses
Boxing SA gets its way on Women's Day tournament officials
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos