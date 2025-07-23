Boxing fans must gear themselves for fireworks from the first to the last bout at The Galleria in Sandton on August 1 as the tournament – to be staged by Aquilla Boxing Promotions – will be dominated by up-and-coming fighters, says award-winning matchmaker, Abbey Mnisi.
The former All-Africa junior-bantamweight champion said little-known fighters don't get such opportunities as the one provided by emerging promoter Geraldine Lerena, whose nine-bout tournament will be televised live by SuperSport.
“Most of the time in such bills, you will find big-name fighters dominating, but action that gets fans on the edge of their seats is undercard fighters because they want to impress and be given more opportunities,” said Mnisi.
“You would hear fans saying things like, 'Pity you can't top a boxing card with a four or six-rounder'. That's why I'm saying fans must prepare themselves for a non-stop hot tournament because 70% of the boxers are little-known, young and hungry fighters.”
Mnisi says Lerena's tournament is an answer to development and it responds to the cries from many fighters who renew licences but don't get fights because they are not known. “As a former boxer, I know how painful it is to be in the gym every day, train hard and get beaten up in sparring, but with no fights lined up for you,” he said, adding that renewal of licences with Boxing SA requires money.
Mnisi expects a combustible performance in the main bout between Patrick Mukala and Cristiano Ndombassy, who will battle it out for the vacant IBO All-Africa belt. “Mukala is a class act, while Ndombassy is a warrior,” he said.
Action will begin at 7pm.
Little-known fighters to bring the heat on, vows Mnisi
Matchmaker says the tournament is an answer to development in SA
