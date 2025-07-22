Together, they chalked up five of their seven fights before Khumalo went back home after losing to Jackson Kaptein in 2022.
Nathan in face-off with ex-assistant from opposite corners
Mtolo's charge Mbhele seeks to dethrone middleweight champ 'Stinger'
Image: Johnny Onverwacht
For the first time, successful trainers and former colleagues, Vusi Mtolo and Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, will face each other from opposite corners in Durban on August 30 since they parted ways in 2021.
On that day, at The Station Urban Event Space, Mtolo will be up against the man he served for 18 years as a trusted assistant when his boxer Sphiwe Mbhele seeks to overthrow SA middleweight champ Phikelelani “Stinger” Khumalo.
Mtolo, from Claremont in Durban, uses the gym owned by Brian Mitchell in Edenvale, where he hones the skills of Mbhele from Umzinto, south of Durban.
Khumalo from Mthwalume, on the KZN south coast, is trained by his father, Mlindelwa Khumalo, and managed in Johannesburg by Nathan's No Doubt Management.
Khumalo won the national title in March, ending the long reign of John “Section 29" Bopape from Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Mtolo honed the skills of Khumalo from scratch when the footballer ditched soccer boots for boxing gloves in 2020.
Malajika brothers prove competition breeds champions
Together, they chalked up five of their seven fights before Khumalo went back home after losing to Jackson Kaptein in 2022.
Assisted in the corner by Sechaba Maboya, Mlindelwa guided his son to three wins, and that includes Khumalo capturing both the ABU SADC and SA belts.
The fight will headline a tournament to be organised by promoters Nomvelo Magcaba Shezi and Njabulo Ntuli.
If fight records are anything to go by, left-handed Khumalo should retain his belt. He's got more experience than his foe and has been active.
Khumalo has boxed 48 rounds while Mbhele has four wins in five fights and has fought only 19 rounds. Mbhele last fought in September to qualify to challenge for the national belt.
But with Mtolo, who is widely regarded as the best physical trainer, barking instructions in the corner of Mbhele, Khumalo must prepare for a torrid time.
Mtolo and Nathan produced many champions together and the list includes guiding Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler. In 2018, Budler made SA boxing history when he won three titles – the WBA, IBF junior-flyweight titles, as well as the prestigious The Ring belt.
The last local boxer to earn this feat was Vic Toweel in 1950.
