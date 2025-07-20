He was due to challenge Okolie, but the title holder vacated that belt in October and moved up to the heavyweight class, where he won the WBC silver belt with a first-round KO of Hussein Muhamed at Wembley Stadium in December.
The WBC championship committee upgraded Lerena’s status and made him the world champion. His belt was not on the line against Okolie because Lerena fought out of his weight class. His defeat on Saturday was his fourth against 31 wins.
Then in the early hours of Sunday, Cafu lost his WBO junior bantamweight belt to WBC and The Ring US champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez at the Ford Centre in Dallas, Texas.
Their bout, which ended in the 10th round, was a unification fight, which means Rodriguez now holds all three titles.
Trainer Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan rescued Cafu from taking severe punishment.
Cafu, who was behind on points in the judges’ scores, had been dropped in that round. He got up, and the referee attempted to resume action, but Nathan got on the ring apron to rescue his charge, who has now tasted defeat in 15 fights.
It was Nathan’s second fight with Cafu, who joined him in May last year after bolting the Xaba stable in the Eastern Cape where he was trained by Mnyamezeli Shosha and Miniyakhe Sityatha.
Cafu, from Duncan Village in East London, began his career with Mzamo Mapetla, and promoter Ayanda Matiti gave him career-advancing fights.
Cafu’s consistency in winning the vacant IBF international and SA titles, improved his rating internationally. He then joined Nathan, who guided him to victory for the WBO belt against Kosei Tanaka in Japan in October last year.
SowetanLIVE
Banyana and Boks bring joy, but boxers bring tears
Cafu and Lerena lose their bouts in bittersweet sports weekend
Image: Supplied
It was a bittersweet sporting weekend for SA.
It started on a positive note when Banyana Banyana took a step closer to defending their status as CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions by edging Senegal in a nerve-wracking quarterfinal decided by penalties on Saturday evening.
After 120 minutes of tense, goalless football, the South Africans triumphed 4-1 in the shoot-out to secure a semifinal date with Nigeria.
The Springboks brought more joy as they secured a 55-10 win against Georgia at Mbombela Stadium, and it looked like the Madiba Magic was doing wonders as the country celebrated Nelson Mandela’s birthday on Friday.
On the flipside, Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu and Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena lost their fights in the US and England, respectively.
Lerena lost by points after 10 rounds against WBC silver heavyweight champ Lawrence “The Sauce” Okolie at Wembley Stadium in London last night.
Lerena, who holds the WBC bridgerweight belt, suffered his third defeat in the heavyweight class, where the former IBO cruiserweight champion had previously won the WBA and IBO intercontinental titles.
Lerena’s first defeat in the heavyweight division was to Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois for the WBA regular belt at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, where he dropped the big Englishman three times in the first round before being stopped in the third round in December 2022.
The left-hander also lost to Justis “JPH” Huni on points for the vacant WBO global heavyweight title at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in March last year.
Lerena did not forfeit the WBC bridgerweight interim title he won in 2023.
Springboks down Georgia during thrilling encounter in Mbombela
SowetanLIVE
Lerena, Cafu bank on Madiba Magic in key battles
Cafu can pull massive upset against Rodriguez – Nathan
Lerena to carry nation's hopes in title fight against Okolie
