Boxing

Lerena, Cafu bank on Madiba Magic in key battles

'Two Guns' meets Okolie in UK, while 'The Truth' faces Rodriguez in US

18 July 2025 - 11:30
Duncan Villafe star Phumelela Cafu came face to face with Bam Rodriguez for the first time at Dallas Cowboys stadium ahead of their Saturday night clash in Frisco,stadium Texas
Duncan Villafe star Phumelela Cafu came face to face with Bam Rodriguez for the first time at Dallas Cowboys stadium ahead of their Saturday night clash in Frisco,stadium Texas
Image: Supplied

The Madiba Magic, which is spread all around SA as the country celebrates Nelson Mandela's birthday on Friday, could stimulate Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena and Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu to victory as they raise the flag in super boxing matches outside the country.

Lerena and Cafu have tough assignments this weekend, facing credible champions in their backyards. On Saturday, Lerena will be at the 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium, against Englishman Lawrence Okolie.

Okolie's WBC silver heavyweight belt will be on the line. 

Then in the wee hours on Sunday (SA), WBO junior-bantam world champ, Cafu, will attempt to unify belts with WBC and The Ring champion, Jesse "Bam" Rodrigruez of San Antonio, Texas. The venue for the unification match is the Ford Centre at The Star in Frisco, also in Texas.

Rodriguez is seen as the next big star to emerge from the lower weight divisions, with the potential to reach pound-for-pound great status. He is signed with Matchroom Boxing and promoter Eddie Hearn, who will stage the fight on Sunday morning.

Kevin Lerena poses for a photo during the 'Undisputed' media workout at BOXPARK Wembley ahead of his WBC Silver Heavyweight title fight against Lawrence Okolie on July 16, 2025 in London, England.
Kevin Lerena poses for a photo during the 'Undisputed' media workout at BOXPARK Wembley ahead of his WBC Silver Heavyweight title fight against Lawrence Okolie on July 16, 2025 in London, England.
Image: Richard Pelham

Lerena and Cafu participate in a sport that Mandela loved dearly. Mandela's magic inspired IBO featherweight world champ, Simpiwe “V12" Vetyeka, to an unlikely victory against the longest-reigning WBA holder, Chris “Dragon” John, in 2013. Victory in Texas will see Cafu become the third local pugilist to unify titles, the first being Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler.

As for Lerena, whose corner will be manned by Peter Smith, victory will put him in line to face the triumphant between Britain's Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine, who meet in the main bout at Wembley on Saturday.

Usyk's WBA (super), WBC, WBO, IBO and The Ring titles are on the line against Dubois, the IBF holder.  The winner will be crowned undisputed heavyweight world champion.

The undefeated 38-year-old Ukrainian has previously defeated Dubois via stoppage in 2023. His other top- name victims in 23 matches include Tony Bellew, Dereck Chisora, Anthony Joshua (twice) and Tyson Fury (twice). 

SowetanLIVE

Cafu wraps up preparations for Rodriguez fight

Cafu and Rodriguez will meet at the Ford Centre at The Star in Frisco, Texas, in a unification bout on Sunday morning.
Sport
4 days ago

Lerena to carry nation's hopes in title fight against Okolie

Representing his country on the biggest stage in the world is an honour that words can hardly describe, says boxer Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena, referring ...
Sport
1 week ago

Cafu can pull massive upset against Rodriguez – Nathan

Cafu and Rodriguez are undefeated as professional boxers. Cafu has 11 wins against three draws.
Sport
1 week ago

Hlungwane barred from scoring WBF fights

Boxing official Gezani Hlungwane will not be officiating WBF-sanctioned fights until its hierarchy is satisfied that his scoring has improved, ...
Sport
1 week ago

Ntuli eager to make his mark as he enters promotions arena

The boxing bug has found another victim in the now-famous Khumalo clan from  Mthwalume, KwaZulu-Natal, from where current SA and ABU SADC ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | King Monada on lekompo, fame and upcoming album
Kaizer Motaung receives honorary doctorate from Wits University