Boxing SA's senior administrators Lehlohonolo Ramagole and Mandla Ntlanganiso have successfully persuaded the US-based International Boxing Organisation (IBO) to respect SA's important national days.
These include Freedom Day on April 27, Youth Day on June 16 and Women's Day which is observed on August 9.
Promoter Rodney Berman will stage a tournament on August 9 at Emperors Palace, and he has included in the programme a vacant IBO All Africa bantamweight women title fight between Caleigh Swart and Simamkele Tutsheni, to mark Women's Day.
But the IBO appointed male officials – Jean-Robert Laine from Monaco as a referee, and judges will be Allen Matakane and Tony Nyangiwe from SA, and Roger Nii Bonney Barnor from Accra in Ghana.
IBO representative in SA Andile Matika, who will be fight supervisor, did not do anything about those appointments.
Ramagole, who is BSA's provincial manager in Gauteng, wrote an email to the hierarchy of that organisation, telling them how disappointed he was about the choice of officials for a women's bout on Women's Day.
It is understood his colleague, BSA COO Ntlanganiso, joined the fight, and read the riot act to Matika.
Boxing SA gets its way on Women's Day tournament officials
Swart battles Tutsheni for All Africa title
Image: Supplied
Boxing SA's senior administrators Lehlohonolo Ramagole and Mandla Ntlanganiso have successfully persuaded the US-based International Boxing Organisation (IBO) to respect SA's important national days.
These include Freedom Day on April 27, Youth Day on June 16 and Women's Day which is observed on August 9.
Promoter Rodney Berman will stage a tournament on August 9 at Emperors Palace, and he has included in the programme a vacant IBO All Africa bantamweight women title fight between Caleigh Swart and Simamkele Tutsheni, to mark Women's Day.
But the IBO appointed male officials – Jean-Robert Laine from Monaco as a referee, and judges will be Allen Matakane and Tony Nyangiwe from SA, and Roger Nii Bonney Barnor from Accra in Ghana.
IBO representative in SA Andile Matika, who will be fight supervisor, did not do anything about those appointments.
Ramagole, who is BSA's provincial manager in Gauteng, wrote an email to the hierarchy of that organisation, telling them how disappointed he was about the choice of officials for a women's bout on Women's Day.
It is understood his colleague, BSA COO Ntlanganiso, joined the fight, and read the riot act to Matika.
Gomes unleashes havoc in Saudi Arabia - aims for final
Ramagole and Ntlanganiso won the battle against IBO's flagrant disregard of the country's important day, which marks a march by about 20,000 women to the Union Buildings in Pretoria in 1956 to protest against certain proposed amendments to the pass laws of the Urban Areas Act of 1950.
The IBO listened and has appointed award-winning female officials, Pumeza Zinakile as a referee, Sylvia Mokaila as one of the three judges. Laine and Barnor will partner with Mokaila.
A letter from the IBO shared with Sowetan reads: “Recognising both the significance of Women's Day and the importance of a women's title fight, the IBO acknowledged the oversight and committed to immediate action in close partnership with renowned promoter Rodney Berman.
“Now, Phumeza Zinakile has been named as he referee and Sylvia Mokaila as judge for the championship contest, marking a proud and progressive moment for SA boxing. Both officials are respected figures in the national boxing community and their selection reflects a growing commitment to gender inclusion at the highest levels of the sport.
“The inclusion of Zinakile and Mokaila will add a welcome layer of symbolism and authenticity to an event already set to celebrate the achievements of women in sport.”
SowetanLIVE
Former footballer to defend his boxing crown
Lerena to carry nation's hopes in title fight against Okolie
Carol Tshabalala honoured to be ring announcer for Women's Day boxing event
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos