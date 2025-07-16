Boxing

Malajika brothers prove competition breeds champions

When brothers spar, heroes emerge

16 July 2025 - 11:30
The Malajika brothers train together
When individuals interact and challenge each other, they both grow stronger and become more effective. 

That is how best to describe the sudden success of the Malajika brothers – Ricardo and Charlton – who are gymmates at Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy in Edenvale, where Manny Fernandes hones their skills.

Ricardo is the two-weight world IBO champ, and his success is rubbing off on his 24-year-old brother, who has just won that organisation's youth bantamweight belt.

“Iron sharpens iron,” said the 26-year-old reigning junior-bantamweight champion whose belt will be on the line for the third time when he welcomes Filipino Jayson “Smasher” Mama in the headliner of the Golden Gloves tournament at Emperors Palace on August 9.

Nicknamed “Magic Man”, Ricardo made history in March when he moved the weight down and dethroned that organisation's flyweight champ, Jack “M3" Chauke, with a second-round KO at Emperors Palace.

Ricardo has vacated that belt.

The Malajikas spar against each other with no restrictions.

“We bliksem each other,” giggled Ricardo. Asked if that does not affect their brotherhood, he said: “We both know it's a sport and also that it will help us learn from each other.”

The fifth-born son from a family of seven boys wants to become a multiple-weight world champion. He idolises Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao, the Filipino, who is the only eight-division world champion in boxing history.

“The difference is that Manny Pacquiao started at flyweight, and I started at junior bantamweight,” said Ricardo, who added that Fernandes has changed them a lot since he began honing their skills last year.

“I believe he's the best,” said the champion who started with Vusi Mtolo.

They won the IBO junior-bantamweight belt together in September 2023 before Mtolo was replaced by Fernandes in January last year.

Fernandes and Ricardo have chalked up two successful defences and the historic victory against Chauke.

