SowetanLIVE
Cafu wraps up preparations for Rodriguez fight
Trainer Nathan satisfied with his charge's form
Image: Supplied
Yesterday was Phumelela “The Truth” Cafu’s last hard training session at the DLX Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, US, said his trainer Colin Nathan, whose charge wrapped up his preparations for the boxing match of his life against Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez on Sunday morning.
They will all fly to Dallas, Texas, today, after spending a week in Las Vegas, where they were joined by US-based SA's former IBF Deejay Kriel and Cafu's gym mates in Johannesburg, Joshua Feldman and Doron Zinman.
“I've pushed Phumelela as hard as I can and honestly, I can't push him any harder,” said Nathan, who described their last session yesterday as “gruelling”.
He is known for his no-nonsense and intense approach in training camp.
“DLX owner Trudi Nevins welcomed the South Africans with open arms and we have to thank them for looking after us and we are grateful,” said Nathan.
Cafu and Rodriguez will meet at the Ford Centre at The Star in Frisco, Texas, in a unification bout on Sunday morning.
Cafu holds the WBO junior-bantamweight belt while Rodriguez is the reigning WBC and The Ring Magazine champion, which is a prestigious title in boxing.
