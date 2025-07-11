Lerena to carry nation's hopes in title fight against Okolie

Representing his country on the biggest stage in the world is an honour that words can hardly describe, says Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena, referring to his upcoming world title fight in London.
A force to be reckoned with for winning the SA and IBO cruiserweight belts, and the WBC silver and bridgerweight titles, with no amateur background, the former horse race jockey returns to London, where he will challenge WBC silver heavyweight champion Lawrence Okolie at Wembley Stadium on July 19.
That is the venue where he caused a scare to 90,000 English fans when he dropped Daniel Dubois three times in round one, before being stopped in round three for the WBA regular heavyweight belt on December 3 2022.
"This isn’t just a fight – it’s a moment of purpose, pride, and responsibility," said Lerena, who jets off to London tomorrow with trainer Peter Smith to face the former WBO cruiserweight and WBC bridgerweight champion.
"I carry the hopes of my nation every time I step into that ring, and I can’t afford to let this opportunity slip through my fingers."
He described Okolie as tough, strong, experienced and dangerous. "I believe I can disrupt him, I’m not going there just to compete. I’m going there to win and to carve my path toward heavyweight gold."
Lerena, 33, who vacated the IBO belt after six successful defences, before moving the weight division, said he trained hard and prepared as best as he possibly could. The lefthander blasted Ukrainian Serhiy Radchenko in 16 seconds into the third round to retain his WBC bridgerweight belt in Pretoria on May 1.
"Now it’s time to head to London and bring the best version of myself into that ring. I am ready to leave it all out there – win, loose or draw – I’ll leave it all in the ring."
Lerena said it is never easy to challenge a champion in his backyard. "But we come from a country where nothing is easy," he said, referring to WBO junior bantamweight holder, Phumelela Cafu, who will unify his belt with American WBC holder Jesse Rodriguez in the champion's backyard in Texas, also on July 19.
"We are forged in adversity: we are resilient, adaptable, and unbreakable to a degree. I'm proud of Phumelela; and proud to stand alongside him as one of the flag bearers of boxing in South Africa," said Lerena.
SowetanLIVE
Lerena to carry nation's hopes in title fight against Okolie
‘Two Guns’ says the fight in London is a moment of purpose, pride and responsibility
Image: James Gradidge/Gallo Images
SowetanLIVE
