Boxing

Carol Tshabalala honoured to be ring announcer for Women's Day boxing event

11 July 2025 - 11:44
Sports broadcaster Carol Tshabalala says women have a place in the boxing ring.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Veteran sports broadcaster Carol Tshabalala is ecstatic to have been chosen as the ring announcer for the Golden Gloves Women’s Day tournament on August 9.

“To be a woman holding a microphone as a ring announcer on Women’s Day is poetic, and it’s an honour,” said Tshabalala, who has been associated with boxing since 2003.

Tshabalala said the appointment was special because the tournament will be about celebrating women’s contributions in all spheres.

“To be in the ring at Emperors [Palace] during the time when we celebrate women, and how they have managed to rise through the years, is something special,” the SuperSport presenter said. “I have always believed that women have a place in the ring.”

Tshabalala started her career as an apprentice at the SABC. She joined SuperSport in 2011, where she anchors major sporting events, including football and boxing.

She gained international recognition as the first African to host Fifa’s Ballon d’Or ceremony in 2011, and worked as a live studio anchor for the UK’s Premier League Productions.

Tshabalala’s versatility and charisma have made her a favourite voice in the boxing community, bringing energy and professionalism to major fight events.

Dubbed “Mzansi Magic”, the upcoming tournament will be headlined by Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika, who will make the third successful defence of his IBO junior bantamweight belt against former WBF international champion Jayson “Smasher” Mama from the Philippines.

Malajika’s fighting skills are polished by accomplished boxing tutor Manny Fernandes.

The boxer will be going back to his happy hunting ground where he left an indelible mark as a fighter when he dismantled ring veteran Jackson “M3” Chauke in two rounds to end his reign as the IBO flyweight holder in March.

Topping the women’s bill, unbeaten Caleigh Swart will be pitched into an IBO Africa title fight against Simamkele Tuntsheni, while stablemate Saarah Karriem will make her upcountry debut against an as-yet-unnamed opponent. Local favourite Tyla Promnick will round out the action with a four-rounder, also against an as-yet-unknown opponent.

