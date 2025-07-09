The boxing bug has found another victim in the now-famous Khumalo clan from Mthwalume, KwaZulu-Natal, from where current SA and ABU SADC middleweight boxing champ, Phikelelani “Stinger” Khumalo hails.
The fistic sport disease has infected Khumalo's cousin, Njabulo Ntuli.
Ntuli has acquired a boxing promoter's license. He says he cannot wait for August 30 to introduce himself to the fight fraternity with a tournament which his Godafrid Boxing Promotions (GBP) will organise at Durban Station Arena.
Ntuli says his closeness to Khumalo, which includes going into the gym and being at boxing tournaments, instilled his love for boxing.
“I then decided, because I can't box, to get a promoter's licence so that I also play a role in the attempt to revive the sport in our province,” he said adding that he will jointly-organise his maiden tourney with Nomvelo Magcaba with the sole purpose of learning the ropes from her.
“She has been around the block and I was impressed by how she conducts her business. We need to uncover the Phikelelani's of tomorrow, and promoters in KwaZulu-Natal are doing a wonderful job.”
Ntuli has not seen most of the boxers who will be in action in his tournament except for Khumalo, his gym mate Snamiso Ntuli from Ladysmith, Ncebo Sibiya from Mtubatuba and Siphesihle Mntungwa from KwaXimba.
Ntuli will be involved in an eight-rounder against Thembani Mhlanga in the super middleweight division while Mntungwa and Tristan Naidoo will exchange blows in the lightweight clash over six rounds.
Gcina Makhoba will also be in action against Nkosinathi Sibiya in the junior bantamweight fight over six rounds.
Khumalo will be heading the bill against an opponent yet to be confirmed.
SowetanLIVE
Ntuli eager to make his mark as he enters promotions arena
New promoter partners with successful Magcaba to host maiden tourney
Image: Supplied
SowetanLIVE
