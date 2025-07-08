Award-winning boxing manager Colleen McAusland is open to a showdown between her charge, newly crowned African Boxing Union (ABU) middleweight champion Donjuan van Heerden and SA and ABU SADC holder Phikelelani “Stinger” Khumalo.
Fresh off victory, Iron Dragon now targets Khumalo
Boxing manager says her charge is 'back and dangerous'
Award-winning boxing manager Colleen McAusland is open to a showdown between her charge, newly crowned African Boxing Union (ABU) middleweight champion Donjuan van Heerden and SA and ABU SADC holder Phikelelani “Stinger” Khumalo.
That will be a cracker of a fight between two left-handers, with the winner taking all the belts on offer.
“Iron Dragon”, which is Van Heerden's ring name, won the ABU belt on Saturday evening, and is now in the mandatory position to challenge Khumalo for the national title. “We want the fight against Khumalo,” said McAusland yesterday.
Van Heerden – whose corner was manned by Arafatt Koch – had been out of the ring since suffering a points loss to Khumalo's gym mate, Snamiso Ntuli, in the super middleweights in August.
“Donjuan is back and very dangerous,” warned McAusland. “He is a very strong middleweight contender who did not win the BSA 2023 Prospect of the Year award for nothing. His loss (to Ntuli) taught him a lesson that talent does not beat discipline.”
Van Heerden's stoppage win last weekend was his seventh short route victory in 10 wins against three losses.
Khumalo said he drove from Durban to Emperor's Palace to watch Van Heerden. “I wanted to be there and be ready to jump in the ring because I knew that he was going to call me out after the fight,” said Khumalo.
“Indeed, he called me out, but I was prevented by the security from entering the ring. I went to his dressing room to congratulate him because he is a good guy. I warned him, though, to enjoy his reign while it lasts.”
Khumalo wants the fully fledged ABU belt because it comes with recognition from the World Boxing Council.
Trained by his father Mvinjelwa Khumalo and managed by Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, Khumalo dethroned vastly experienced SA champ John “Section 29" Bopape via a deserved unanimous points decision over 12 rounds at Town Hall in Estcourt, KZN, in March.
