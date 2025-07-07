Fernandes first helped Ricardo to become a two-weight IBO world champion when he moved down a weight to dethrone Jackson “M3” Chauke as that organisation’s flyweight holder on March 25. “I am in charge of my fighters,” said Fernandes. “I’ve got all the experience and knowledge.”
Malajika's win 'the first step towards bigger things' – Fernandes
Coach praises newly crowned IBO youth bantamweight champ
Image: Supplied
What boxing fans saw of Charlton “Baby Pain” Malajika on Saturday night at Emperor’s Palace is just the beginning – a lot is still to come from the newly crowned IBO youth bantamweight champion, says boxing tutor par excellence Manny Fernandes.
“That was the first step towards bigger things,” said the 62-year-old soft-spoken gentle giant, who has successfully transformed average boxers into icons since he began honing aspirant fighters’ skills in 1997.
At 24, the younger brother of reigning IBO bantamweight holder Ricardo “Magic Man” Malajika, outboxed tough-as-leather RV “The Crusher” Deniega over 10 rounds on Saturday evening to win the bout by scores of 100-90 (twice) and 98-92.
The Filipino was lucky not to be counted out after being knocked through the ropes in round eight.
“There’s still more work to be done,” said Fernades. “The beauty about the Malajika brothers is that they are not scared to fight.
“Sometimes you get talented fighters with no guts, grit or fighting spirit. The Malajikas have everything. We have been training together for two years now, and we are getting better with each fight.”
Fernandes first helped Ricardo to become a two-weight IBO world champion when he moved down a weight to dethrone Jackson “M3” Chauke as that organisation’s flyweight holder on March 25. “I am in charge of my fighters,” said Fernandes. “I’ve got all the experience and knowledge.”
Another young boxer who graduated on Saturday is Beavan “The One” Sibanda, the SA-based Zimbabwean, who won the vacant IBF international mini flyweight belt by a fifth-round knockout of Deniega’s countryman Richard Garde.
Sibanda is under the guidance of successful trainer Vusi Mtolo, who trains fighters at the Brian Mitchell Boxing Academy, where Fernandes also hones his fighters’ skills.
Meanwhile, Donjuan “Iron Dragon” van Heerden won the ABU middleweight belt with a 10th-round stoppage. With his spirit broken, blood all over his face – probably from a broken nose – and far behind in the judge’s scoring, Dean Promnick did not come out of his corner for the 10th round.
Promnick, who had been unbeaten after five fights, just could not match Van Heerden’s superior skills and ring generalship, but he showed guts.
These bouts, promoted by Golden Gloves, were televised live by SuperSport.
